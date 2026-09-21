A purported video of a couple being harassed and molested in Jamui, Bihar, has sparked outrage. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the case, while the opposition has cornered the BJP-led government over women's safety.

Congress and RJD cornered the BJP-led Bihar government over the alleged harassment and molestation of a boy and a girl by a roadside, after a purported video triggered outrage on social media. The BJP and JD(U) have meanwhile asked the opposition not to politicise the incident.

The Police in Bihar's Jamui district have arrested three persons in connection with the case, while a search is on for other accused seen in the footage.

Police Action and Investigation

Giving details of the police action, Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal said the incident took place around 7 pm on September 19 on the Lakhisarai-Jamui border, and an SIT headed by a woman officer is conducting continuous raids. He said an FIR has been registered for molestation and indecent behaviour, and victims were identified through the number plate on their scooty.

SP Dayal said, "An FIR has been registered regarding the incident of molestation and indecent behavior by anti-social elements shown in the video, and a SIT has been constituted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jamui; the team is conducting continuous raids. Based on identifications made from the video, three individuals have been taken into custody. Two others have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them as well."

The SP said six to seven individuals are visible in the video, and the main accused, who behaved indecently with the woman, has been identified. Elaborating on the sequence of investigation, he said, "A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from the village engaging in molestation. Six or seven individuals are visible in the video. We have identified some of them."

On action against the prime accused, he added, "As for the main accused — the one who appears to have behaved indecently with the woman — he has been identified, and we are making efforts to arrest him soon; we are actively working on this. We will take action against those attempting to tarnish the reputation of Jamui district. We have arrested three minors so far; as the investigation proceeds, and more individuals are being taken into custody."

Opposition Slams Government

As the video went viral, Opposition parties launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over women's safety, alleging delayed action and a patronage of a patriarchal mindset. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also condemned the video, saying it was deeply disturbing.

Rahul Gandhi's Reaction

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed outrage regarding the incident and targeted the state administration over safety concerns and the delay in arrests, questioning how ordinary citizens can feel secure when minors are openly targeted. “The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not 'culture.' It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

“When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by Andhbhakts, mobs start believing they are the law. Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift," he said.

Raising concerns over accountability, Gandhi questioned why the perpetrators remained at large days after the footage surfaced, placing the onus directly on the state machinery to guarantee public safety. “And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet? And the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm?” Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress, RJD Leaders on the Incident

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said such incidents expose what he called the “lies and hypocrisy” of the BJP’s ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ and ‘Beti Bachao’ campaigns, while demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav termed the incident tragic and alleged that the government was suppressing such cases instead of acting, leading to complete lawlessness. Expressing shame over the incident and questioning the safety of girls in Bihar, Yadav said, "This is a truly tragic incident. We are deeply ashamed. The government, however, seems to have lost all sense of shame or decency regarding such events. It raises serious doubts about the safety of girls in Bihar today. Whether it is day or night; whether at college, school, on the street, in a hostel, or even inside or outside their homes—the rise in atrocities against women in Bihar is undeniable. Ask any girl in Bihar today; none of them feel safe—that is the reality. The saddest part is that instead of taking action, the government and the police work to suppress and cover up these matters. Instead of securing justice for victims, they focus on hushing up the cases. It is utterly shameful. A state of lawlessness—gunda-raj — has completely taken hold in Bihar," he told reporters.

Congress MP Pawan Khera termed the video "horrifying" and accused the government of lip service on women's safety, saying, "The incident in Jamui is so horrifying that X is restricting posts containing visuals of the incident, including my own. But no amount of censorship can hide the reality. Our society is already deeply entrenched in patriarchy and misogyny. Combine that with a government whose commitment to women goes little beyond lip service, and the result is disastrous. Had Modi and Shah taken firm and exemplary action against perpetrators of violence against women, they could have established a clear standard of accountability and deterrence. Instead, their repeated political and institutional attempts to shield and reward such perpetrators create the opposite effect: A climate in which violence against women becomes a state-backed norm."

Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav also held the state government accountable and alleged police were arresting random persons. "It is unfortunate for the country—and especially for Bihar — that the local populace has acted to vitiate the atmosphere when a young man and woman went out together. The Bihar government bears full accountability for this, and the Chief Minister must answer for it. If he fails to respond, our party will stage a hunger strike and launch a protest movement in Bihar. Young people—especially women and girls—are being constantly harassed... Regarding the police action: instead of apprehending the prime suspect, they have likely arrested an innocent person or some random individual just to show the government that an arrest has been made. Yet, no action is being taken against the actual culprit—the main perpetrator. Action must be taken against the guilty party. That is our primary demand of the government," Yadav told ANI.

Government Defends Action

Defending the administration, JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said the government is sensitive, and action is being taken, recalling the pre-2005 law and order situation. Kushwaha said, "The government is sensitive to any incident that occurs. Govt and Administration are looking into it. Recall the RJD rule, the time before 2005. Our government is sensitive towards all sporadic incidents that occur... The guilty will be caught by the Police at the earliest."

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh asserted women are safe in Bihar, stating, "Regarding the issue of safety, women in Bihar are safe. Ask Lalu Prasad about the time when no woman wanted to step out of her home after sunset during his tenure."

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Shreyasi Singh called the incident unfortunate and accused the Opposition of politicising it, while noting that the initial FIR was not lodged by the family, causing a communication lapse. "The incident that has occurred is certainly unfortunate for all of us... Regarding the comments made by the opposition, politicising such incidents reveals the narrow-mindedness of their mentality... When such an incident occurs, the district administration takes immediate action, invoking relevant legal sections and arresting the perpetrators. Action is currently underway to identify others involved and ensure they are put behind bars as quickly as possible through strict measures," she told ANI.

She added, "There was a lapse in communication because the initial FIR had not been lodged by the family or any member of the community... By this afternoon, three arrests had already been made, and the administration is actively pursuing the matter to ensure that those guilty of the subsequent actions are also put behind bars."

"We immediately spoke to the DM and the SP to gather details. Once the matter went viral on social media last night, we took immediate action. The police swung into action right after we spoke to them, and three individuals have already been arrested. The police have assured us that continuous raids are being conducted in connection with the case and that everyone found guilty will be apprehended," Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh told ANI.

Statutory Bodies Take Cognizance

Meanwhile, statutory bodies have taken cognizance of the incident. "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident involving the alleged public molestation, assault, wrongful restraint, and harassment of a young woman and her male companion in Bihar's Jamui district. Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, directing that an FIR be registered immediately, all accused be identified and arrested based on video footage, and a time-bound, impartial investigation be ensured," NCW wrote on X.

Bihar State Commission for Women Chairperson Apsara Mishra said she learnt of the incident through social media and contacted the district administration. "This incident occurred on 19th Sept. I came to know of it through social media. I have spoken to the Jamui DM, we tried to find out the location of the incident. He said that the incident occurred on the Lakhisarai-Jamui border on 19th Sept. He has taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim through the number plate on the scooty. They were called. Two people have been arrested. FIR has also been registered. Others will also be arrested," Mishra said. (ANI)