Devotees are gathering at Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, which will start on June 22. The four-day festival, known as the 'Mahakumbh of the East,' celebrates the goddess's annual menstruation cycle.

Ambubachi Mela 2024: Dates and Preparations

A large number of devotees visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati today to offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya, ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, which will begin on June 22 this year. According to Kamakhya Temple priest Kabindra Prasad, the annual Ambubachi Mela will start on June 22 at 9:08 PM and continue until June 26. Following the conclusion of special prayers on June 26, the temple will reopen for devotees to offer their darshan.

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The Mela committee is currently coordinating all necessary arrangements for the event. "The Ambubachi Mela this year will begin on June 22 at 9:08 PM. On June 26, after the special puja, darshan will be conducted for all devotees. The Mela Committee is handling all preparations collaboratively," the Kamakhya Temple priest told ANI.

Significance of the 'Mahakumbh of the East'

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual four-day Hindu festival held at the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, celebrating the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Often referred to as the "Mahakumbh of the East," the event honours divine fertility while challenging traditional taboos surrounding womanhood.

During the festival, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum remain sealed for three days, a period during which it is believed the Mother Goddess undergoes her menstrual cycle; consequently, all farming, cooking, and ritualistic worship are suspended. On the fourth day, the temple doors reopen to the public, drawing throngs of devotees to the Nilachal Hills for holy darshan.

Devotees Express Spiritual Fulfilment

Ahead of the festival, devotees from various parts of the country expressed their reverence, describing the experience of the darshan as deeply fulfilling. Many visitors spoke of a profound sense of connection, noting the "miraculous positive energy" they felt while visiting the sacred site.

Vipul, a devotee from Hyderabad, described the temple as highly energetic, noting that he experienced a profound sense of inner satisfaction and spiritual fulfilment during his visit. "The place is very energetic; I felt a different kind of energy here. The darshan was excellent, and there is a sense of fulfillment that one feels after visiting this place; it truly feels complete," Vipul told ANI.

Another devotee, Nandini Kaur, expressed her hope that Goddess Kamakhya would bestow her blessings and fulfill the wishes of everyone. "The darshan was wonderful, and I felt a great sense of peace here. My only prayer is that Mother Goddess fulfills everyone's wishes," Kaur told ANI. (ANI)