Uttarakhand is linking its development strategy with the Sustainable Development Goals, with the state scoring 79 in NITI Aayog’s 2023–24 SDG India Index and looking ahead to Vision 2047.

Exactly eleven years since the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the world, Uttarakhand has taken up the effort to make its development agenda align with the international sustainability agenda. The United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda on 25 September 2015 which had 17 SDGs and 169 associated targets on poverty, health, education, jobs, inequality, climate action, and environment.

However, for Uttarakhand, which is a Himalayan state and which has very sensitive ecological landscapes, the SDG agenda also carries additional meaning in making sure that development is carried out while taking into consideration both social inclusion and environmental protection.

Uttarakhand’s Efforts Towards Sustainable Development

Sustainable development is not only about economic development. The framework of the UN emphasizes development in terms of social well-being and environmental protection with the overarching goal of ensuring that development does not marginalize any vulnerable groups.

Over the last 25 days, Uttarakhand has highlighted different efforts being made by the government of the state in various sectors towards sustainable and inclusive development.

For Uttarakhand, such an emphasis is even more important since development needs to be balanced with forest, water, biodiversity, and mountain conservation efforts.

Uttarakhand Gets 79 Score in SDG India Index

Progress made by the state can also be analyzed by referring to NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24. The state managed to secure a composite score of 79, compared to 72 in 2020-21. India's composite score in 2023-24 was 71.

The index measures the performance of the state and Union Territories along various SDG-based indicators. The index framework includes issues such as poverty, hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable clean energy, decent work and economic growth, infrastructure development, inequality and climate action.

Nevertheless, the composite score does not include all the development challenges facing a Himalayan state such as disaster vulnerability, difficult terrain, migration and service delivery in remote areas.

From SDGs to Vision for Uttarakhand 2047

Development priorities of the state are now aligned with an extended vision of development beyond the SDGs deadline. Through Viksit Uttarakhand Vision 2047, the government intends to move forward with its own development strategy.

Sustainable Development Goals As A Shared Initiative

This path of sustainable development does not have boundaries in government schemes only. The approach put forward by the UN is that it involves all parties such as government, organizations and communities among others.

In Uttarakhand, the next stage will see the link between achievement of goals by 2030 and the long-term developmental goal of the state.