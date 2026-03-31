Gurugram administration has launched a 24x7 control room to tackle LPG black marketing and hoarding. Six inspection teams are monitoring supply, and authorities have assured residents that there is no shortage of LPG in the district.

Gurugram Launches Grievance Redressal for LPG Supply

The district administration of Gurugram has intensified efforts to curb black marketing, hoarding, and illegal diversion of LPG, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday.

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To strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, a dedicated 24x7 LPG control room has been set up at the Mini Secretariat. Located in the NIC room on the second floor, the facility allows residents to report issues such as non-availability of cylinders, delays in supply, black marketing, and illegal storage.

Officials said complaints received at the control room will be addressed with priority to ensure timely resolution. The administration aims to maintain transparency and efficiency in LPG distribution while minimising inconvenience to consumers.

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Dr. Ashok Rawat stated that complaints can be registered via the landline number 0124-2868930. He added that strict action will be taken in cases related to black marketing and illegal storage following prompt investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities have assured residents that there is no shortage of LPG in the district. As part of ongoing monitoring efforts, six inspection teams are deployed daily to check gas agencies, warehouses, and other suspected locations. According to officials, 58 gas agencies currently hold a total stock of 15,311 LPG cylinders, ensuring an uninterrupted supply. The administration continues to monitor distribution on a daily basis to prevent any future shortages.

Residents have been urged to immediately report any irregularities in LPG supply so that timely action can be taken.

No Shortage of Fuel in Haryana, Assures CM Saini

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the BJP-led double-engine government since 2014 has ensured that election promises made for the people of the state are being fulfilled on the ground in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner. He said the present government is not a promise-making administration but follows a delivery-oriented governance model, where every "sankalp is translated into action with commitment and speed".

The Chief Minister was addressing the Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026 organized at Tosham in Bhiwani district on Tuesday. Referring to recent global conditions and the conflict in West Asia, the Chief Minister said the State Government has taken proactive steps to prevent panic and misinformation. He categorically stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in Haryana, and sufficient stock is available across 4,032 petrol pumps and LPG agencies in the State. (ANI)