Gurugram police have arrested two people in a digital scam, including a former travel company manager. The MBA graduate was previously involved in a ₹78 lakh fraud. A Bihar resident was also held for selling his bank account for ₹70,000.

Gurugram Police Bust Digital Scam

Gurugram police have arrested two individuals involved in a digital scam, including a former team manager at a travel company, who was recently working for the company as a freelancer. The former managae, an MBA graduate, is a resident of Meerut.

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According to police, the Manager had previously facilitated bank accounts in a ₹78 lakh fraud case in 2025. Following directives from the new Police Commissioner, cases related to digital scams were investigated thoroughly.

Technical tracing led to the arrest of a bank account holder from Bihar, whose account had transactions worth ₹24 lakh. The Bihar resident had sold his bank account to the scammers for ₹70,000. Gurugram police are continuing investigations to apprehend other accused involved in the scam.

Fugitive Abhay Rana Extradited From Portugal

Earlier, on May 10, India extended its appreciation to the Portuguese government and its police agencies for their "cooperation and support in the successful extradition" of Abhay Rana, a wanted fugitive, back to the country. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in tandem with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), facilitated the return of Abhay, also known as Abhay Rana, from Portugal.

The Government n emphasised that the "success of this operation was made possible through active and sustained coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Haryana Police, the Embassy of India in Lisbon, and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal." This high-level cooperation is underpinned by a formal Extradition Treaty between New Delhi and Lisbon, ratified on January 11, 2007. The agreement provides a robust legal structure for the mutual transfer of wanted individuals while ensuring that judicial proceedings align with specific humanitarian safeguards. (ANI)