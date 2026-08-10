Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury slammed 'andhbhakts' with 'Modiya Bindu' glasses. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and John Brittas protested in Parliament over student protests, the Ayodhya scam, and the FCRA Bill, causing disruptions.

Renuka Chowdhury's 'Modiya Bindu' Protest

Taking a sharp jibe at ruling party supporters over pressing national issues, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday brandished a pair of spectacles with a sticker titled "Modiya Bindu", remarking that they were intended as "medical treatment" for political critics she termed andhbhakts. Displaying the glasses to the media, Chowdhury slammed the administration over governance and infrastructure concerns, stating that critical issues are being overlooked in favour of uncritical praise. "These are glasses for the treatment of those 'andhbhakts'... They don't see the theft issue; they don't see the bridge collapsing; they don't see the NEET exam issue; they only offer praise. So, I thought we should arrange for proper medical treatment. If it's cataracts, we'll get that treated too", she told ANI.

Opposition Disrupts Parliament Over Key Issues

Earlier, the four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. The House was later adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs continued protests demanding a response from the government over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

Akhilesh Yadav on FCRA and Ayodhya Scam

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Centre over ongoing parliamentary deadlocks, demanding answers on the alleged donation embezzlement at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Addressing the reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the Centre on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill. "We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered. Now they are introducing the FCRA. Yet, the Government of India and the BJP had assured us that Indian money would not flow out of the country. Countless people have taken vast sums of money out of India, both officially and unofficially... The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA," Yadav said.

CPI(M) MP Accuses Centre of Pushing Bills 'By Hook or Crook'

Additionally, CPI(M) MP John Brittas also said the Opposition has sought a clarification from the government over the Jantar Mantar student protest incident and alleged that the Centre was trying to bring Bills "by hook or crook" without addressing their concerns. "We asked for an explanation or a clarification about the attack on the students on 20th, about the student protest. Home Minister has consciously stayed away from the Parliament... Second is that we wanted to have a full-fledged discussion on the Ayodhya scam. The government hasn't considered. Now they want to bring all these bills either by hook or crook. This is not acceptable to the Opposition. And FCRA is something which has got draconian provisions, and I feel that it is to strangle civil society and the minorities," he said. (ANI)