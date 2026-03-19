The NIA has chargesheeted Ramdutt, the 9th accused in the 2024 Gurugram club bomb attacks. He is linked to Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and his aide Rohit Godara and is charged under the UAPA for aiding the BKI terror outfit.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against the 9th accused, connected with Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, in the 2024 case relating to the bomb attacks at two Gurugram clubs by members of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit.

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Accused Linked to Terror Syndicate

The accused charged is named as Ramdutt whom the NIA found to be linked with Goldy Brar's close aide Rohit Godara and foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik. The NIA, which had in 2025 chargesheeted Goldy Brar and seven others in this case, has charged Ramdutt under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The agency's investigation has revealed the arrested accused to be a part of a larger terror syndicate and a key facilitator of the syndicate members. NIA said Ramdutt had allegedly provided a safe hideout near Chambal area to a chargesheeted accused who was involved in hurling explosives at the two clubs.

Details of the Terror Attack and Probe

The Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram (Haryana), were attacked on December 10, 2024.

The NIA, which had taken over the probe soon after the terror bombing, has uncovered a major conspiracy by a wider network of operatives working under the direction of overseas terror handlers.

The counter-terror agency said it is continuing with its investigation to identify other conspirators and trace the financial channels involved in the conspiracy, with the aim to dismantle the terror network operating in the region.