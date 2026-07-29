On Guru Purnima, a large number of devotees gathered at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya for a holy dip. A local seer said serving one's guru is like serving God, highlighting the heightened spiritual energy in the city since the Ram Mandir consecration.

Devotees Throng Ayodhya for Guru Purnima

A large number of devotees gathered at the Saryu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday to take a holy dip in the river on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Since early morning, devotees from various parts of the state and the country arrived at the banks of the Saryu river to perform rituals and offer prayers.

Speaking to ANI, a local seer from the Vaishnav community highlighted the significance of the day, stating that serving one's guru is equivalent to serving the Almighty. "Today, throughout Ayodhya, it is the tradition of our Vaishnav community to visit our gurudwaras. All devotees will come for 'darshan' today. Devotees will serve their gurus and perform prayers and rituals. Lord Ram will bless them, and they will find success," the seer said. Another local devotee said the heightened spiritual energy in the city follows the temple's consecration earlier this year. "Since the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram, Ayodhya has been completely immersed in devotion to Ram. Today, just as Lord Ram is being served, the love between a guru and a disciple is celebrated. Disciples will perform 'puja' and rituals for their gurus. This tradition of the guru-disciple relationship is not new; it has been followed since time immemorial," he told ANI.

The Significance and Legacy of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a sacred occasion revered by Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and beyond. This day honours the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata, leaving an enduring spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru, or original teacher, whose teachings continue to shape these traditions.

A Celebration of the Guru-Disciple Bond

The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi. On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious.

A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities. The Guru holds special importance in worldly life, which is why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day. (ANI)