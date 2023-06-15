Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala witnesses rise in dengue, rat fever with onset of monsoon

    Rat fever and dengue fever are significant issues in Kerala, where there are over 10,000 instances of fever. Dengue cases span entire districts, according to daily figures. Over 25 people died so far this year as a result of rat-fever-related illnesses.

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, where there are over 10,000 fever cases, rat fever and dengue fever are major diseases. According to daily statistics, dengue cases cover entire districts. Rat fever-related deaths this year have already surpassed 25. Infectious disease-related hospital admissions are also on the rise.

    According to reports from June 1 to June 13, 1,369 persons have reportedly sought treatment for the condition, and 8 fatalities have also been reported. As per the health department figures, as many as 8,705 people have been affected by dengue fever since January. 

    The main reason for dengue is the rise in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes due to water stagnation. Additionally, several places did not conduct pre-monsoon cleanliness drives which led to the hapless situation. The major symptoms of dengue fever are high fever, headache, joint pain and vomiting. The most number of cases were reported in Ernakulam and Kollam districts.

    At the same time, 475 cases of rat fever were reported in Kerala with 25 deaths. The figures showed that over 10,000 people visited hospitals on Tuesday with fever and 212 of them were admitted.

    More than 10,000 cases of the common cold have also been reported.

    Health Minister Veena George has advised people working in fields to wear gloves and boots and also take the 'Doxycyclin' tablet once a week. She also informed that fever clinics are open in all government hospitals.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
