The J&K government has formed a five-member committee to probe the Gulmarg Gondola's technical malfunction on May 25, 2026, which stranded over 300 tourists. The panel will investigate the cause and recommend corrective measures within 10 days.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the technical malfunction of the Gulmarg Gondola that occurred on May 25, 2026, which left over 300 tourists stranded mid-air for several hours.

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Probe Committee Details

According to an Order issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on June 10, 2026, the committee will be chaired by Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), Managing Director (MD), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL). Other members include Vikas Gupta, JKAS, Director Tourism, Jammu; Tariq Hussain, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority; Javeed Ahmad Tantray, In-charge Superintending Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital Circle Kashmir; and Mohammad Ismail Chechi, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division Baramulla.

Committee's Terms of Reference

The order mandates the committee to ascertain the complete sequence of events leading to the technical failure and to conduct a detailed technical examination of all mechanical, electrical, electronic, braking, and safety systems associated with the gondola. The committee is further tasked with reviewing existing Standard Operating Procedures and maintenance protocols to determine if any operational lapse, negligence, or administrative shortcoming contributed to the incident.

Additionally, the panel must evaluate the effectiveness of the emergency response and evacuation procedures employed during the crisis. Beyond investigating the cause and identifying potential responsibility for any acts of omission or procedural violations, the committee is expected to recommend immediate corrective measures and long-term strategies to ensure the safe operation of the system. The committee is further required to submit its report, including findings and recommendations, to the Tourism Department within 10 days from the date of the order.

The Incident and Rescue Operation

The development comes after a technical malfunction in Gulmarg's Gondola briefly disrupted operations and left several cable car cabins stranded mid-air with tourists onboard, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. The rescue operation concluded successfully with all stranded tourists evacuated safely.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, 286 people were safely evacuated in total, with 148 rescued from one side of the system and 138 from the other as operations continued in phases.

Officials said that out of 65 cable cars, 62 were affected, while three were not in operation at the time. Of these, 52 cabins were occupied, and 10 were empty.