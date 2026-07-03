Gujarat is boosting its semiconductor sector by establishing the SAMARTH research and training hub at IIT Gandhinagar. The Rs 190 crore centre will provide advanced training to students and professionals, aiming to create a fab-ready workforce.

Gujarat is moving ahead quickly in the semiconductor sector under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Along with attracting major investments, the state is also focusing on building a skilled workforce by providing advanced training and hands-on exposure to students, engineering professors and industry professionals interested in semiconductors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

To support this effort, the Silicon and Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Research and Training Hub (SAMARTH) will soon be established at IIT Gandhinagar. This state-of-the-art research and training centre is being set up to support India's goal of self-reliance in the semiconductor sector. A total budget of Rs 190 crore has been jointly provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, and IIT Gandhinagar.

SAMARTH: A Hub for Innovation and Workforce Development

IIT Gandhinagar has already begun the process of procuring advanced equipment and appointing consultants for the centre's construction. Once operational, SAMARTH will offer students modern, industry-relevant training and research opportunities in the semiconductor sector. SAMARTH is being established to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem in India through innovation, industry partnerships and workforce development. The centre will focus on semiconductor research, training and skill development.

Making Students Fab-Ready

It will provide engineering students, professors and semiconductor industry professionals with advanced training and opportunities to upgrade their skills. The centre aims to make engineering students fab-ready, equipping them with the practical knowledge required to work in semiconductor manufacturing plants. It will also conduct dedicated awareness programmes to introduce students to the semiconductor sector at an early stage. As per IIT Gandhinagar, through partnerships with national and global institutions, SAMARTH will serve as an integrated platform for training, research and skill development and will turn students into fab-ready engineers and ideas into licensable IP. To expand the reach of the initiative, IIT Gandhinagar is preparing to sign MoUs with engineering colleges across Gujarat. The centre will offer training to students at a nominal cost.

Training and Capacity Building Goals

It will also conduct specialised short-term certificate courses, while summer schools will introduce school and college students to various academic and career opportunities in the semiconductor sector. Over the next five years, SAMARTH will support capacity building for 5,600 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students. In addition, 1,500 technicians will be trained through vocational and technical courses, while 1,000 individuals will be trained through certificate programmes. The centre will also provide upskilling opportunities for 230 faculty members and 230 industry professionals. Beyond formal training, more than 2,700 students will be engaged through summer schools and one-day exposure programmes.

Advanced Infrastructure and Facilities

The centre will be equipped with advanced infrastructure for semiconductor education and research. It will include facilities for nano fabrication training and CMOS process technology. A device process characterisation facility will enable inspection, testing and quality assessment of electronic equipment and chip manufacturing processes. In addition, SAMARTH will house a semiconductor process and device design and modelling laboratory, along with an IC design and prototype lab.

Building a Complete Ecosystem

"Our goal is not just to set up a factory, but to build a complete ecosystem. India is now focusing on the entire semiconductor value chain, from design engineers to machine builders and logistics. The announcement of 'India Semiconductor Mission 2.0' marks a major step in this direction. As production increases, demand for materials and components within India will also rise, creating major opportunities for local industries," said the Prime Minister. (ANI)