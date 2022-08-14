Gujarat youth modifies his Jaguar XF on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme

The Gujarati youth spent Rs 2 lakh on modifications to achieve the look. He drove from Surat to Delhi to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and expressed his wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

A youth from Gujarat, Sidharth Doshi, customised the exteriors of his car, Jaguar XF, worth Rs 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) to look like the Indian flag. It should be noted that Doshi spent Rs 2 lakh on modifications to achieve the look. According to reports, he modified his luxury sedan to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The campaign is being held under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' program to encourage Indians to bring home the Indian flag.

Furthermore, according to reports, Sidharth Doshi drove from Gujarat's Surat to Delhi to raise awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the exterior of the sedan, the saffron colour covers the bonnet and side panels of his Jaguar XF, followed by white on the sides and green on the car's rear end.

The Gujarati youth's JaguarXF is a luxury sedan loaded with features. The centrepiece of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is shared with other Jaguar Land Rover models, is an 11.4-inch floating curved touchscreen. Other notable updates include the 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster, the button-heavy but sporty-looking steering wheel, the new, short gear lever that replaces the previous rotary dial, and the AC control knobs.

In India, there are two engine options for the Jaguar XF; the P250 model has a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine capable of 250 horsepower and 365 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-litre engine in the XF diesel D200 produces 203 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque. It also has mild hybrid technology. When both engines are coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission, power is directed solely to the rear wheels.



