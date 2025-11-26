Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Tripura CM Manik Saha paid tribute to Sardar Patel in Karamsad, unveiling a new statue for his 150th birth anniversary. Patel also flagged off the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' in Ghatlodia.

Tributes Paid at Sardar Patel's Karamsad Residence

As part of the celebrations marking Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary, and on the occasion of inaugurating the National March from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity to convey a message of unity and integrity, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Sardar Patel's residence in Karamsad and paid tribute by placing a cotton thread on his statue, according to an official release.

Gujarat CM Patel, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and other dignitaries who were present there offered a cotton thread to the statues of Sardar Patel and Vitthalbhai Patel. Gujarat CM Patel unveiled the new statue of Sardar Patel in the special presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on the occasion. The Chief Minister also reviewed the family tree of Sardar Patel located at the residence. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Ramanbhai Solanki, Minister of State for Finance, Police and Housing Kamlesh Patel, Anand MP Mitesh Patel, Kheda MP Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, Khambhat MLA Chirag Patel, leader Jagdish Panchal, Range I.G. Vidhi Chaudhary, Anand Collector Praveen Chaudhary, Kheda Collector Amit Prakash Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Milind Bapna, District Development Officer Devahuti, S.P. Jasani, leader Sanjay Patel, along with other dignitaries and officials, also graced the occasion.

'Sardar @150 Unity March' Flagged Off

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Monday flagged off the 'Sardar @150 Unity March' from Ambli in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CMO said in a press release.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the march is being organised nationwide to spread the message of national unity during this historic commemorative year. After launching the state-wide Unity March from Junagadh on November 9, the Chief Minister flagged off this March in his Ghatlodia Assembly constituency on Monday morning as part of the constituency-wise programme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that after Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country, unified 562 princely states to build a united and indivisible India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised this mantra of unity through 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. (ANI)