A serious road accident near Gota Ceramic Market in Gujarat'sAhmedabad was caught on CCTV on Friday afternoon, showing an AMTS bus crashing into multiple vehicles in a chain collision. The incident involved a school van, a tempo and an autorickshaw, and briefly disrupted traffic on one of the area’s busiest roads.

The footage, which surfaced soon after the accident, shows the AMTS bus moving at high speed before ramming into the vehicles near a road intersection.

According to officials, the accident occurred when an overspeeding AMTS bus hit a school van near the ceramic market junction. The strong impact triggered a chain reaction, causing the bus to collide with a tempo and an autorickshaw.

Eyewitnesses said the crash was sudden and loud, drawing local residents and commuters to the spot within minutes. The front portion of the school van was badly damaged, highlighting the force of the collision.

Tempo overturns, vehicles pushed into pit

Residents who witnessed the crash said the tempo and autorickshaw were thrown into an under-construction pit along the roadside. The tempo reportedly overturned, raising fears of serious injuries.

Some locals claimed that a few people suffered minor injuries. However, officials later clarified that no serious injuries or casualties were reported.

Children in school van escape unhurt

One of the biggest concerns was the safety of children travelling in the school van. AMTS officials confirmed that no children were injured in the accident.

This brought relief to parents and residents, who said it was fortunate that the crash did not turn fatal, given the number of vehicles involved and the force of impact.

Traffic disrupted, officials rush to spot

The accident caused temporary traffic disruption on the busy stretch near the ceramic market. Traffic police and AMTS staff quickly reached the spot, helped clear the damaged vehicles, and restored smooth movement.

Police controlled the crowd and ensured that the injured, if any, received immediate attention.

AMTS confirms action against operator

Confirming the incident, R N Pandey, Deputy Transport Manager of AMTS, said the issue was resolved on the spot through mutual understanding. “There were no injuries to passengers or children in the school van. AMTS will carry out the repair work of the tempo involved,” Pandey told local daily Gujarat Samachar.

He added that departmental action has been initiated. A notice has been issued to the operator, and the bus driver has been removed from duty with immediate effect.

Rs 50,000 penalty imposed for rule violation

AMTS has also decided to impose a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the operator. Officials said the fine was imposed for violating operational norms, including those related to permitted speed limits.

Authorities said the incident serves as a warning and stressed that strict action will be taken to ensure passenger safety and prevent such accidents in the future.