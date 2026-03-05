A fire erupted at the Northeast Frontier Railway Mechanical Factory in Dibrugarh on Thursday. All workers evacuated safely with no casualties reported. Firefighting operations are currently in progress to control the blaze. More details are awaited.

A fire broke out on Thursday at the Northeast Frontier Railway Mechanical Factory in Dibrugarh. Workers present at the site managed to evacuate safely, and no casualties have been reported so far. Firefighting teams are currently engaged in controlling the blaze. More details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)