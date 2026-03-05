A fire broke out in a Delhi warehouse in Rangpuri, with no casualties reported. In a separate incident on the same day, a massive blaze gutted over 50 shanties in slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station, displacing dozens of residents.

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Rangpuri, Delhi, on Thursday, the officials said. Firefighters are currently engaged in cooling operations at the site to prevent further damage. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Massive Fire Guts Over 50 Shanties in Rithala

Earlier today, a massive fire erupted in the slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday morning, gutting more than 50 shanties and displacing dozens of residents.

The blaze, reported at around 4:15 AM, prompted a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with 15 fire tenders rushing to the scene to contain the flames.

The blaze, which broke out around 4:15 AM near Rithala Metro Station, gutted over 50 shanties, marking the second fatal fire in the area within four months. (ANI)