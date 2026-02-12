Gujarat's Urban Development Department is enhancing urban life under AMRUT 2.0 by developing 131 gardens. Notable examples include the revitalised Bhavani Garden in Lathi and Kailash Vatika in Palanpur, boosting recreation and ecology.

To make Indian cities water secure and self-reliant, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) was launched on October 1, 2021, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission focuses on rejuvenating water resources, reducing non-revenue water (NRW), and promoting the reuse of treated wastewater. At the same time, AMRUT 2.0 places equal importance on creating well-maintained green spaces and parks to enhance urban quality of life.

Gujarat's Focus on Green Spaces

In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this focus is reflected in the development of green spaces and gardens across municipal areas under AMRUT 2.0. Barren parks in several municipalities are being revitalised, alongside the development of new gardens.

Bhavani Garden: A Model of Revitalisation

One such notable example is Bhavani Garden in Lathi Municipality, which has been transformed into a thoughtfully planned, lush green space. Today, people of Lathi are benefitting from this renewed garden, which has become a welcoming space for leisure and relaxation. Under AMRUT 2.0, 131 gardens are being developed across the state's urban local bodies at a cost of Rs 117.56 crore. Work on 70 gardens is complete, and development of the remaining 61 gardens is underway. Bhavani Garden, located in the Lathi Municipality area, had gradually turned barren and was no longer in use. Under AMRUT 2.0 , the Urban Development Department of the state government undertook its redevelopment. Today, the garden stands fully rejuvenated.

New Amenities for a Thriving Community

This beautification initiative is an important environmental and community effort to restore the garden's ecological balance and enhance its aesthetic appeal. As part of the redevelopment, existing trees have been preserved, and indigenous species have been planted along the walkways and across the garden to support a natural habitat for migratory and local birds. Designed for citizens of all ages, the garden now includes an open lawn, a dedicated children's play area, an open gym for physical activity, and spaces for yoga and learning. A striking white horse fountain sculpture at the centre further enhances its appeal. Spread over 10,936.35 square metres and developed at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore, the renewed Bhavani Garden is now offering recreational and environmental benefits to the people of Lathi.

Expanding the Green Footprint

Kailash Vatika Garden in Palanpur Municipality has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, covering an area of 10,000 square metres, to create a vibrant recreational space for citizens. The garden now offers several public amenities, including a children's play area with modern facilities, special accommodations for persons with disabilities (divyangs), gazebos, and seating. With these additions, Kailash Vatika has emerged as a welcoming space for the people of Palanpur. Similarly, approximately 70 gardens have been developed across various municipal areas for public benefit, and work on another 61 gardens is underway.

Promoting Sustainability and Well-being

Creating green spaces in urban areas aims to promote a sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused environment while improving quality of life. These gardens also improve air quality and help restore ecological balance in densely populated cities. The use of native plants and trees not only supports local biodiversity but also reduces water use and maintenance needs.

The implementation of AMRUT 2.0 is steadily improving urban living in Gujarat, strengthening sustainability, resilience, and overall well-being. (ANI)