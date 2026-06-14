BJP's Agnimitra Paul blamed Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee for the egg-throwing protest culture in Bengal. Her comments come amidst a major rebellion within the TMC, with dozens of MLAs and MPs revolting against the party leadership.

BJP Blames TMC Leadership for 'Egg Protest' Culture

Asserting that the public in West Bengal has reached a breaking point, Minister and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Sunday alleged that the current trend of throwing eggs as a form of protest is a direct consequence of the conduct of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Speaking to reporters in Asansol, Paul framed the escalating public demonstrations as a symptomatic reaction to what she termed "15 years of oppression" in the state. "India is a democracy, and people have various ways of registering their protest. In Bengal, the culture of throwing eggs has begun, and it is a result of how Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have treated the people," she stated.

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The Minister maintained that the current climate of unrest is not an isolated phenomenon but a systemic response that is rapidly spreading across the state. "The people are finally responding. What we are witnessing is a growing trend of defiance that is now visible everywhere, including right here in Asansol," Paul added, emphasising that the citizenry is now actively pushing back against the long-standing policies of the incumbent administration.

TMC Faces Major Rebellion

While Abhishek Banerjee faces eggs on his face, in Delhi, some rebel TMC MPs met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Rebel TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Arup Chakraborty, and Kakoli Ghosh met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital. Similarly, consultations also took place in Kolkata with TMC leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya reaching the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said the number of MPs in their camp could go up to 22. He said they will support the BJP-led NDA.

This comes amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership.