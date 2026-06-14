Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met intellectuals in Khatima, hailing them as 'opinion makers' crucial for the state's growth. He urged them to contribute to development and highlighted initiatives like the UCC and anti-copying law.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in an interactive session with intellectuals at a private hotel in Khatima and lauded the intellectual community in the state as the "opinion makers."

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The program commenced with the Chief Minister lighting the ceremonial lamp. Experts from various fields, including education, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, literature, industry, and spirituality, shared their views and suggestions during the event.

CM Hails Intellectuals as 'Opinion Makers'

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi (the Land of Gods) but also a land of knowledge, consciousness, and rich cultural heritage. He emphasised that the intellectual community is one of the most important forces in guiding society and the nation, as its ideas help shape the future of coming generations. He described intellectuals as "opinion makers" whose suggestions can serve as a strong foundation for the state's development.

India's Progress Under PM Modi's Leadership

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving rapidly toward realising the vision of a developed nation guided by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, and Efforts of all). He noted that the country has achieved historic milestones in governance, transparency, and public welfare over the past years. Schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Jal Jeevan Mission have positively transformed the lives of millions. The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country has witnessed several historic and bold decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the grand Ram Temple, the abolition of Triple Talaq, and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, all of which reflect the strong resolve of a New India.

Uttarakhand's Developmental Strides and Legal Reforms

He further stated that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working under the Prime Minister's guidance to promote comprehensive development, good governance, and the preservation of the state's cultural identity. Significant progress is being made in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, drinking water supply, sports, and air connectivity. Various new policies have also been introduced to create a strong roadmap for a developed Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state as a historic step toward strengthening equality and social justice. He also mentioned the introduction of the country's strict anti-copying law to secure the future of youth, which has enabled thousands of young people to obtain government jobs through transparent recruitment processes. He added that anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been enacted to further strengthen law and order and protect the cultural identity of Devbhoomi.

Call for Collective Effort in State Building

He emphasized that states are not built by governments alone but through collective thinking, citizen participation, and shared efforts. He urged the intellectual community to actively contribute to Uttarakhand's development through their experience, knowledge, and suggestions. The government, he said, remains committed to incorporating constructive feedback from all sections of society to make policies more effective. The Chief Minister stated that teachers, doctors, industrialists, social workers, and experts from various sectors can play a significant role in the development of society and the state. He described the gathering not merely as a platform for dialogue but as an intellectual forum dedicated to building a developed Uttarakhand. At the conclusion of the program, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all participants and called upon them to actively contribute to the nationwide mission of building a Developed India and a Developed Uttarakhand.

'Mukhya Sevak Jan Samvad' Program

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Mukhya Sevak Jan Samvad program held at a private resort in Bandiya. He received a grand welcome with flower garlands and a traditional tilak. Addressing party office-bearers and workers, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable progress in development, infrastructure, the economy, science, and technology. He noted that the country is emerging as a strong and influential nation on the global stage and that the benefits of central government welfare schemes are reaching the last person in society. The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government is working with the guiding principle of "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" (Unwavering Resolve) to make the state one of the leading states in the country. Rapid development is taking place in sectors such as roads, education, healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, sports, and urban development. He added that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the country's strict anti-copying law, and decisive action against corruption and crime reflect the government's commitment to good governance.

Strengthening Democracy Through Voter Awareness

Referring to the Special Voter List Revision Campaign, he emphasised that a clean and transparent electoral roll is essential for strengthening democracy. He urged party workers to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, help eligible voters get their names included in the voter list, and assist in correcting errors to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote. The Chief Minister stated that the strength of democracy comes from public participation and trust in institutions. He called upon party workers to work with dedication toward the vision of a Developed India and a Developed Uttarakhand. Following the event, the Chief Minister joined party office-bearers for lunch during a Tiffin Meeting held at the resort and encouraged party workers. He described the organisation as the Bharatiya Janata Party's greatest strength. (ANI)