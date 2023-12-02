Shocking: Man kills partner in Chennai hotel, posts picture of lifeless body as WhatsApp status

The victim, Fousia, aged 20, was found dead in a hotel room, her body discovered through a disturbing photo posted by her estranged husband on WhatsApp.

In a chilling incident that unfolded in Chennai's Chromepet, a young nursing student's life was cut short in a gruesome manner, shedding light on the dark side of a tumultuous relationship. The victim, Fousia, aged 20, was found dead in a hotel room, her body discovered through a disturbing photo posted by her estranged husband on WhatsApp. The incident has raised questions about the complexities of relationships and the toll they can take.

Fousia and Ashiq, both 20 years old, hailed from Kollam in Kerala and had been in a relationship for five years. The couple secretly tied the knot and had a child in their late teens, whom they decided to give up for adoption in Chikamagalur. Despite the challenges of a clandestine marriage and the emotional burden of parting with their child, the couple managed to keep their relationship afloat.

The couple had a tumultuous history, marked by a temporary separation two years prior. Fousia discovered Ashiq's involvement with several other women, leading her to file a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with the Kerala police. Ashiq faced legal consequences and spent time in jail. However, he managed to reconcile with Fousia upon his release, expressing remorse for his actions.

The tragic events leading to Fousia's demise unfolded when the couple checked into a hotel in Chromepet. An argument ensued as Fousia confronted Ashiq about incriminating photos of him with another woman on his phone. The situation escalated, resulting in Ashiq assaulting and strangling Fousia to death with his t-shirt. Shockingly, Ashiq then shared a photo of Fousia's lifeless body as his WhatsApp status.

Concerns were raised among Fousia's friends when they saw the distressing image on Ashiq's WhatsApp status. Promptly alerting the police, a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of Fousia's body in the hotel on CLC Works Road. Ashiq was swiftly apprehended from a nearby eatery based on CCTV footage.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are delving into the motive behind Fousia's murder. The history of infidelity and the previous legal issues between the couple raise questions about the underlying tensions in their relationship. Investigators are exploring whether there were additional motives for the heinous act.