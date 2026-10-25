The Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Gujarat has arrested a 26-year-old Flipkart delivery agent for allegedly stealing customer parcels containing mobile phones and other goods worth Rs 4.60 lakh.

Police seized 13 mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, a smartwatch, wristwatches, fragrances, personal care items, apparel, and technological accessories. The Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Gujarat has detained a 26-year-old Flipkart delivery person for allegedly stealing boxes including mobile phones and other commodities worth Rs 4.60 lakh from customers. Police said Saturday the theft is thought to have occurred around 15 days before his arrest.

Rutvik Makwana, alias Koli, was detained on October 23 after police got information about a guy reportedly selling mobile phones and other products without invoices or ownership documentation on a public road along the embankment of Gangajaliya Lake on Motibaug Road in Bhavnagar.

The LCB team reached the spot and spotted Makwana with the contraband. When asked regarding ownership, he could not present bills or other supporting documentation and could not give a convincing answer. Police apprehended him later and took the items as suspected stolen goods.

During interrogation, Makwana allegedly confessed to being a delivery agent for Flipkart in Surat and stealing packages some 15 days ago.

The police said the accused would take delivery bags carrying mobile phones and other expensive things destined for consumers, but instead of delivering them or returning them to the firm, he would allegedly misappropriate the parcels before absconding.

The accused is a worker living in Raj Mandir Paan Wala alley near Hussaini Chowk in Akhlol Jakatnaka, Bhavnagar. He was handed over to Gangajaliya police station for further legal process and investigation.

Seize Other Goods, Electronics, Mobile Phones

The total value of the recovered property is Rs 4,60,512. The haul contained 13 mobile phones, Bluetooth, a smartwatch, wristwatches, fragrances, personal care items, apparel and technological accessories.

The mobile phones included a Google Pixel 10 A worth Rs 47,000, a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE worth Rs 53,000, two Samsung Galaxy A36 5G phones valued at Rs 35,000 each, two Lava Virat Curve 5G phones worth Rs 20,000 each, an AI Nova Pro 5G worth Rs 17,000, a Poco C85X 5G worth Rs 14,000, an HMD Vibe 5G worth Rs 10,000, a Motorola G37 Power worth Rs 15,000, a Vivo T5 Pro 5G worth Rs 45,000 and two Vivo V70 FE phones valued at Rs 49,000 each, officials said.

Other retrieved goods were Bluetooth gadgets labelled GoBoult Mustang Torq, Mivi, OnePlus Nord 4 Pro and Vivo Buds, a Fire-Boltt smartwatch and watches from Titan, Spinner, Letigo and Fenton.

Perfumes, Oscar Forever Aqua Luxury and Beardo Don, three Denver Sporting Club body sprays, Dote Key face wash, Colgate Max Fresh toothpaste, an Oud of Dubai perfume combo, Pilgrim moisturiser, eight Boroplus soaps, Ocean face wash and Power Coating car polish gel were also recovered from Oscar Big Shot Jazz Club.

Other items taken were two white wall chargers with cables, a black belt, a night lamp, an iPhone 17 Pro Max back cover, a silver-coloured bracelet, five pairs of jeans, four T-shirts, coffee-coloured night trousers, a Louis Philippe shirt and a URBR power bank. Police also found Apple AirPods in a white case worth Rs 22,000.

The Bhavnagar LCB has lodged the charge sheet at Saroli police station in Surat city under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further inquiry is underway.