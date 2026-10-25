Over 100 families in Krishnagiri are facing travel hardships after a self-funded temporary bridge was destroyed by flash floods, forcing residents to take a five-kilometer detour for their daily essential activities and work commutes.

Flash Floods Destroys Connectivity in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): A temporary causeway bridge built by villagers across an irrigation canal near Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu was washed away following sudden flash floods on Sunday, leaving more than 100 families facing difficulties in accessing the village and travelling for their daily activities.

The incident occurred near Sauttahalli Kottai village, close to Guduganahalli, where more than 100 families reside. An irrigation canal runs across the approach road to the village, and the flow of water during the monsoon season frequently disrupts connectivity, leaving residents struggling to travel in and out of the area.

Impact on Local Residents

Villagers have long been demanding the construction of a permanent bridge to address the recurring problem. However, last year, residents pooled Rs 8 lakh from their own resources and constructed a temporary causeway bridge to facilitate daily commuting. Following heavy rainfall over the past week, the canal witnessed a sudden rise in water flow, resulting in flash floods that washed away the temporary structure.

Hardships and Urgent Demands

With the bridge destroyed, residents are now facing difficulties travelling outside the village for work and other essential activities. The disruption has affected the daily routine of more than 100 families who depended on the causeway for access to the main road. Villagers are now compelled to take an alternative route, covering an additional distance of around five kilometres to reach their destinations. The detour has added to their travel time and caused considerable hardship, particularly for those who need to commute regularly for their livelihood.

The incident has once again highlighted the connectivity challenges faced by residents during the monsoon season, when the irrigation canal's water flow can cut off the direct approach to the village. Residents have urged the district administration to intervene immediately and take necessary steps to restore the bridge to ensure that normal movement can resume. (ANI)

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