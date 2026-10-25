Amit Shah announced the success of Operation Trident, leading to 18 arrests, the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts, and the seizure of assets worth Rs 17.82 crore to dismantle an international narcotics network across India's border states.

Operation Trident Targets Narcotics Cartels

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that agencies had launched simultaneous crackdowns at 38 locations across Assam, Mizoram and Manipur under ‘Operation Trident’, leading to the arrest of 18 people and the seizure of assets and cash as part of an action against an international narcotics cartel.

In a post on X, Shah said the operation was conducted on October 23 and uncovered hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore. He added that 1,424 bank accounts had been frozen and properties worth Rs 17.82 crore attached during the crackdown. “Modi Govt deals another lethal blow against drugs with Operation Trident. Our agencies launched a barrage of simultaneous crackdowns across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur on 23 October, smashing an international narco-cartel,” Shah wrote.

Key Seizures and Arrest Details

The Home Minister further stated that the operation resulted in the seizure of 500 detonators and Rs 12 lakh in cash, besides the arrest of 18 people. “The operation revealed ₹100 crore worth of hawala transactions, froze 1,424 bank accounts, attached properties worth ₹17.82 crore, seized 500 detonators and ₹12 lakh in cash, and led to the arrest of 18 people,” he said.

According to Shah, the network was involved in trafficking narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through what he described as the “Death Triangle Corridor”. He said the operation reflected the government's commitment to eliminating drug networks in the country and reiterated the target of eradicating such networks by December 31, 2029.

“The offensive attests to India’s Himalayan resolve to realise the mission of eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029. India will hammer until the last nail is driven into the coffin of drug cartels,” Shah added. (ANI)

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