The DDA has increased security at Aastha Kunj Park with new lights, CCTV cameras, and enhanced patrolling following a minor girl's rape in September. All gates are now lockable, and regular inspections are being conducted to ensure safety.

Enhanced Security Measures at Aastha Kunj Park

Security measures at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi’s Kalkaji have been strengthened following the rape of a minor girl at the park in September, with 105 additional lights installed, four CCTV cameras made operational and damaged portions of the boundary wall repaired. According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) report in response to concerns over safety and security at the park, all 340 existing lights at Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji are functional, while 105 additional lights have been installed following recommendations in the Safety Audit Report, according to a status report on safety and security measures at the park.

The report comes in response to a newspaper report highlighting inadequate lighting and security arrangements at the 142.41-acre park, which has 29 gates. All security guards, as per the presently allotted strength, have been deployed, and regular patrolling is being carried out to ensure security coverage across the park. Two siren-equipped motorcycles, along with torches and essential safety equipment, have been deployed for night patrolling. Surprise night inspections are also conducted by the Site In-charge, Security Supervisor and departmental staff to check security arrangements and guard deployment.

Infrastructure and Surveillance Upgrades

A joint inspection has been conducted with the concerned Electrical officials, and a proposal to install high-mast lights at identified locations is under process. The report stated that approximately 99 per cent of the park falls within the Morphological Ridge, and additional lighting in densely vegetated areas is being planned carefully to avoid disturbing the natural flora and fauna while ensuring adequate illumination along pathways and visitor-use areas. Four CCTV cameras were installed following the incident, and all four are currently functional. Damaged portions of the boundary wall have been repaired, with no breach or broken portion reported at present.

Monitoring and Personnel Deployment

All gates have also been made lockable as recommended in the Safety Audit Report, while wicket gates are closed at 9 pm under the existing arrangements. The condition of lights, CCTV cameras, gates and boundary walls, along with the deployment and performance of security personnel, is monitored regularly, and corrective action is taken wherever deficiencies are observed. The report further stated that security guards are marking their attendance biometrically multiple times, along with physical roll calls. Their attendance is also monitored through a dashboard. It added that measures, including deployment of security personnel, installation of additional lights, functional CCTV surveillance, boundary wall repairs and improved gate security, have been implemented. Further strengthening of lighting arrangements is under process, keeping in view the ecological sensitivity of the Morphological Ridge.

Incident Background

A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Astha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Mandir in Southeast Delhi on September 21. As per the victim's statement, she and her friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan and subsequently entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. Three persons allegedly posed as policemen, separated her from her friend and took her towards a secluded area. They allegedly threatened her with a firearm & knife and sexually assaulted her. The accused persons subsequently threatened the victim and her friend, Delhi police said.

The victim was medically examined at AIIMS Hospital. The Crime/FSL Team examined the scene, and relevant exhibits were collected. Accordingly, Sections 6/17 of the POCSO Act were registered at PS Amar Colony. The Saket court, Special POCSO Judge Swati Sharma on Thursday (October 8) extended the judicial custody for 14 days of three accused arrested namely Hemant, Mukesh and Asif. (ANI)