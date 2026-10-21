A Flipkart Minutes delivery partner in Delhi died after consuming pesticide, allegedly after a customer gave him a torn ₹10 note, insulted, threatened and slapped him.

A Flipkart Minutes delivery partner named Sameer Hussain, a resident of Kalyanpuri in Delhi, reportedly consumed pesticide and later died. The incident allegedly followed a confrontation with a customer over a cash-on-delivery order.

According to the account, the customer handed Hussain a torn ₹10 note for the COD order. What followed, as per reports, was not merely a dispute over the note. The customer allegedly insulted him, threatened him and slapped him.

Hussain subsequently approached Delhi Police and lodged a complaint about the alleged assault, insult and threats. However, according to the account, no action was taken on his complaint.

He then reportedly consumed pesticide. He later died.

The sequence of events has placed the spotlight on the treatment of delivery partners and the pressures they face during everyday transactions at customers' doorsteps. A cash-on-delivery order, a routine part of a delivery worker's day, allegedly escalated into an insult, a threat and physical assault, followed by a complaint that produced no action, and finally a death.

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The case has also raised questions about how complaints from delivery workers are handled, and whether grievances filed by those in low-paid, high-pressure jobs are taken seriously enough.

Details about the timeline of the complaint, the response of the police, and the identity of the customer have not been officially confirmed. No statement has been issued by Delhi Police or by Flipkart Minutes regarding the incident.

The death has drawn attention to the vulnerability of delivery partners, who frequently deal with customers alone and have limited recourse when disputes turn hostile. For many such workers, a single unpleasant encounter can carry consequences far beyond the transaction itself.

According to reports, Hussain's complaint described being insulted, threatened and slapped, in addition to being handed a torn note. The allegation that no action followed his complaint forms a central part of the account.

Further details are awaited as the matter draws public attention. The case highlights the broader question of accountability when delivery workers face abuse during the course of their work, and what recourse is available to them when they seek help.

The incident has sparked discussion about the everyday risks faced by gig and delivery workers, and the importance of addressing their complaints promptly.