Prince Patel, an 18-year-old social media influencer and vlogger known as ‘PKR Blogger’, died in a bike accident in Surat, Gujarat while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle at a high speed.

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy died in a tragic, high-intensity road accident near Breadliner Circle in the Khatodara police station limits on Monday morning. The victim, Prince Patel, a social media influencer and vlogger, was reportedly riding his KTM sports bike at a high speed when he lost control while descending the Great Liner Bridge and collided with a road divider.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Patel was racing down the flyover from the VNSGU side towards Breadliner Circle, when he rammed into the road divider after losing grip and balance. The collision was so fierce that he died on the spot. Police confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators revealed that Patel had a deep fascination for creating dramatic bike-riding reels and had even uploaded a clip showing his motorcycle hitting a staggering 140 kmph. His KTM, which he fondly christened ‘Laila’, frequently appeared in his social media content.

Reports suggest that Prince had posted a reel on social media two days before his death, discussing death and heaven, which has now become a terrifying reality for him.

Khatodara police have registered an accident FIR and initiated a detailed probe surrounding the crash.