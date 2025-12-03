A 37-year-old woman, Rekha Verma, was found dead sitting upright against a wall in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Locals initially mistook her for resting. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and await the postmortem report.

In a chilling incident in Lucknow, a 37-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gomtinagar, leaving locals shocked. The body, identified as Rekha Verma, was discovered sitting upright against a wall near a roadside drain, giving the initial impression that she was merely resting. Passersby only realised something was amiss when she remained motionless well into the afternoon, prompting them to alert the police. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, with initial suspicion pointing towards foul play.

Woman Found Sitting Upright Near Roadside Drain

The incident occurred on Monday in the Vishal Khand-2 area of Gomtinagar. From a distance, the woman appeared to be simply sitting against a wall, which delayed immediate police intervention. Locals stated that they initially assumed she was resting, unaware of the grim reality.

Police Review CCTV Footage and Await Postmortem Report

According to ACP Gomtinagar Brij Narayan, the police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding locality to gather more information about the incident. He added that further clarity would only emerge once the postmortem report is completed.

Authorities Suspect Murder

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman may have been murdered, and her body was likely dumped at the spot to create confusion. Police have not yet confirmed the motive or identified any suspects, and the probe is ongoing. Residents in the area have expressed concern over the unusual and disturbing nature of the incident.