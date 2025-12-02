In a heart-stopping moment, several passengers travelling in two different cars miraculously survived a devastating head-on collision in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

In a heart-stopping moment, several passengers travelling in two different cars miraculously survived a devastating head-on collision in Mau, Uttar Pradesh. The crash was captured on CCTV, and the footage is going viral on social media.

According to reports, a Bolero travelling to a family ceremony collided head-on with a speeding Kia in Mau, and the impact was captured on CCTV. Two people were critically injured, while other passengers in both cars also sustained injuries. 

The incident occurred when one of the vehicles appeared to be driving on the wrong side of the road, leading to the high-impact crash. The CCTV footage shows the full force of the collision and all passengers were reported to have a narrow escape.

Local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances and take appropriate action.