A massive fire erupted at a scrap warehouse on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat. Twelve fire tenders are currently at the scene working to extinguish the blaze. While thick smoke has enveloped the area, no casualties have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out on Monday at a scrap warehouse located on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat. According to the Fire Department, firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.

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Speaking to ANI, a fire officer said, "Fire broke out in a scrap godown. Operations to douse the fire are underway. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot."

No Casualties Reported

The fire has caused thick smoke in the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

More details are awaited.