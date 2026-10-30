A 31-year-old finance company manager was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally beaten to death with sticks by his girlfriend’s family members after he visited her in Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

A 31-year-old finance company manager was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally beaten to death with sticks by his girlfriend’s family members after he visited her in Gujarat’s Mehsana district late on Wednesday night. Police have rounded up four people in connection with the murder.

The deceased, identified as Ranjitji Thakor, was a resident of Vagharol village in Patan district’s Sidhpur taluka. He worked as a credit manager with Cholamandalam in Siddhpur.

According to the FIR, Ranjitji had been in a relationship with a woman from Thangna village in Kheralu taluka for nearly two years, and his family was aware of their relationship. His first marriage had ended in divorce in 2024, the FIR stated.

Ranjitji left his home on a motorcycle around 9am on October 27 for work. When his mother contacted him at around 11.45pm, he reportedly told her that he would return late.

However, the family received news in the early hours of October 28. Around 3.30am, a relative informed them that Ranjitji had gone to meet his girlfriend in Thangna village, where her family members had allegedly caught him.

The FIR alleges that the woman's mother, brother and paternal uncle, along with another relative, tied Ranjitji's hands and legs with ropes to a tamarind tree near their house before assaulting him with sticks.

The accused allegedly continued beating him until he stopped responding. They subsequently placed him on a cot, where he died from his injuries.

Ranjitji's father and other family members rushed to the village around 9am after learning about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, they found his body lying on an iron cot beneath the tree and covered with a sack.

His father told police that he noticed multiple injury marks on his son's back, neck, waist and legs. He also alleged that a gold chain weighing approximately one-and-a-half tolas was missing.

Police took custody of the body and initiated postmortem procedures.