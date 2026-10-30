A high-voltage family drama erupted in Mathura on Karwa Chauth when a man caught his wife with another man at a rented room. The confrontation led to a violent fight between female family members, a video of which went viral on social media.

A man saw his wife with another man at Basant Vihar Colony in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, leading to a family dispute in a meeting on the day of Karwa Chauth. The disagreement quickly developed into a physical fight amongst the ladies of the family, and a video of the fight went viral on social media. According to the husband Manoj, his wife, Anju, had gone to meet a man identified as Sanjay, alias Geetam. After learning about the meeting, he rushed to the spot with some of his family members and confronted the two.

The fight quickly evolved into a fight, with women from both sides engaging in the battle. Manoj's sister-in-law and Anju fell to the ground and started punching each other.

The incident was recorded on film, which showed the two ladies grappling on the ground, tugging each other’s hair and hands. The quarrel was so severe that other family members had to interfere. Despite their attempts the two were only separated after many interventions by the family and the police.

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Manoj and Anju have been married for 15 years and have 4 children. Manoj complained that his wife went to see Sanjay leaving their children alone at home. He also said the two had been meeting before. "She left our four children alone at home to stay with Sanjay. They had met earlier as well. This time, she was caught on camera leaving to meet him. That's how I caught them," Manoj said.

He further said that divorce proceedings between the two were ongoing. According to Manoj, Anju had also demanded half of his property.

As the argument intensified, cops approached the site and interfered. They brought Manoj and Anju to the police station for further interrogation. But Sanjay had departed the scene before the cops arrived. Police are looking into the situation. So yet no formal comment has been published.