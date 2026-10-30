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8th Pay Commission: Level 9-11 Staff Could Gain More Over 10 Years If 2.28 Fitment Factor Gets Nod
Employee unions submitted fresh demands after the 8th Pay Commission Mumbai meeting wrapped up. Staff unions want government to hike annual increment rate from 3% to 6-7%.
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New calculation shows huge hike in salary
Chart explains how higher annual increments create massive difference in basic salary over ten years for central staff.
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Mumbai meeting finishes scheduled talks
Union leaders and pay commission officials completed crucial round of talks in Mumbai, though officials haven't released next meeting schedule.
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Panels consult key stakeholders
Staff unions, pensioner associations, and official delegates discussed revised pay structure, allowances, pensions, and office working conditions.
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Higher annual increment tops priority list
Union delegates across multiple cities raised annual increment rate as primary issue, urging panel to increase existing 3% figure.
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3 percent increment rate yields low returns
Union reports show current 3% rate increased basic salary by just over 30% in ten years, prompting demand for revision.
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Unions explain logic behind demand
Staff associations argued that higher annual increments guarantee fair pay without making staff wait ten full years for new pay commissions.
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NC-JCM demands 6 percent increment
Staff body NC-JCM formally requested 6% annual increment in their memorandum, with AIDEF and FNPO supporting same proposal.
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AINPSEF demands 7 percent rate
All India NPS Employees Federation stated 7% rate doubles pay in seven years, calling current 3% rate inadequate against inflation.
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Current basic pay at level 9, 10, 11
Official pay matrix lists starting basic salary as Rs 53,100 for Level 9, Rs 56,100 for Level 10, and Rs 67,700 for Level 11.
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Calculations project extra salary under 2.28 factor
Calculations indicate level 9, 10, and 11 staff could earn Rs 34 lakh, Rs 36 lakh, and Rs 43 lakh extra basic pay, subject to final orders.
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