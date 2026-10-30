A viral video shows a suspect shooting three members of the Tiwari family in Lucknow's Saadatganj area following a car parking dispute. The victims succumbed to their injuries at KGMU Trauma Center, and the police have arrested the main accused, Rishabh Shukla, along with suspending local police officers.

A video that has surfaced shows the suspect shooting five shots in around 22 seconds in broad daylight while onlookers observed or videotaped during the murder of three members of the Tiwari family in Lucknow’s Saadatganj district on Monday.

In the video footage that went viral, Shukla fired two rounds, then reloaded his weapon and fired three more. Police said Shukla, who has been detained, was in possession of the weapon allegedly used in the fire and four empty cartridges.

In the tape Shukla is heard saying: "Mujhe gummo se maara hai, tab goli maari hai maine" ('They struck me with a brick, that's why I fired')

Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55 and Suyash Tiwari, 30 were murdered after Shukla, 30 reportedly fired after the disagreement between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot about 10:30 am on October 26, police said. The three victims were sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Center where they succumbed.

*This video contains material that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch SHOCKING Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Police detained Shukla at the spot and later arrested him. A separate video showing police taking him into custody is also circulating on social media. Police said Shukla had served as a navigation officer in the merchant navy.

An FIR was lodged on the allegation of Shivendra Tiwari's wife Ruchi Tiwari. Police said eight persons are charged in the case, with murder and riot charges included.

Station house officer (SHO) of Saadatganj Santosh Kumar Arya and the in-charge of the Kashmiri Mohalla outpost Ajay Kumar Chaurasia have been suspended on Tuesday. Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba has taken action in view of the gravity of Monday’s tragedy, the Lucknow Police stated in a statement.

One of the victims was the district office-bearer of the RSS in Lucknow, news agency PTI said. Several BJP leaders and RSS-affiliated persons met the relatives of the victims, who staged a demonstration seeking justice.