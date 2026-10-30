A 12-year-old girl allegedly killed her four-year-old neighbour by pushing him into a water tank and shutting its lid after holding a grudge against the child’s mother for scolding her over eating his chocolate, police said.

A 12-year-old girl allegedly killed her four-year-old neighbour by pushing him into a water tank and shutting its lid after holding a grudge against the child’s mother for scolding her over eating his chocolate, police said. The incident took place in a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh’s Shamgarh, where the boy was found dead inside the water tank at the girl’s house on October 24, hours after he went missing.

According to police, the incident was allegedly triggered by an argument that took place around 10-12 days earlier. The boy’s mother had reportedly reprimanded the 12-year-old girl for eating her son’s chocolate. Police suspect the girl was upset over the scolding and allegedly planned to take revenge.

On October 24, around 2 pm, when the girl was alone at home, she allegedly lured the four-year-old into her house by promising to give him chocolate. Once he entered the house, she reportedly pushed him into the water tank and shut its heavy lid, leaving him trapped inside.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family launched a frantic search after discovering that he was missing. Since the child had last been seen with the girl, police questioned her and searched her house. During the search, the boy’s body was recovered from the water tank.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination the following day, following which the family performed his last rites. Police subsequently questioned local residents and recorded statements from family members as part of the investigation.

Shamgarh police station in-charge Kapil Sourashtriya said the minor allegedly confessed to the killing during questioning. She was produced before a juvenile court on Tuesday and subsequently sent to a child observation home in Vidisha.

The four-year-old was the only brother among three sisters.