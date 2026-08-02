Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar alleged a 'covert understanding' between the DMK and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. This comes as the DMK plans a massive protest against the TVK govt over farmer issues and the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar on Sunday claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has a covert understanding with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "DMK has a very good and cordial relationship with DK Shivakumar. We don't know whether they both discuss and do all these things, because whatever DMK is thinking, DK Shivakumar is talking about it and taking necessary steps. They have a very good relationship," Kumar told reporters here.

DMK Accused of Sidelining People's Interests

Furthermore, Kumar criticised the DMK for allegedly trying to corner Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, adding that such moves can cause a massive setback for the people of the state amid the ongoing Cauvery issue row. "DMK is thinking that they wanted to corner or give trouble to the Chief Minister, and in parallel, they never realised that it will be a setback for Tamil Nadu people on the Cauvery issue," he said.

DMK Announces Protest Against TVK Government

The remarks came after DMK president MK Stalin announced a massive protest in Thanjavur on August 3, alleging that the ruling TVK government had failed farmers on issues including farm loan waiver, the Mekedatu dam project and the delayed opening of the Mettur Dam.

In a post shared on X, Stalin said the protest would be held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin, demanding action to protect the state's rightful share of Cauvery water and a special relief package for Delta farmers.

"Betrayal in Farm Loan Waiver. Disappointment over the farm loan waiver. A lackadaisical approach to the Mekedatu dam issue. Kuruvai cultivation has been affected due to the delay in opening the Mettur Dam. Delaying action by failing to convene an all-party meeting," Stalin said.

"The inactive TVK government has deceived farmers in every possible way and pushed them into distress," he added. "Demanding firm action to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water and urging the government to announce a special relief package for Delta farmers, a massive protest demonstration will be held in Thanjavur on 3 August 2026 under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin," he said.

DMK Moves Supreme Court Over Cauvery Water

Earlier on Saturday, the DMK moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate directions to the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the apex court's February 16, 2018 judgment and the orders passed by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). (ANI)