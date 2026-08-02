HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a 200-bed hospital building in Chamba and laid foundation stones for 15 road projects worth Rs 175 crore. He assured that there is no shortage of funds for development in the district.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Chamba, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for 15 new road projects of the Public Works Department and dedicated a newly constructed 200-bedded modern hospital building at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, to the public.

New Road and Hospital Projects

During the program organised at the historic Chougan, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 15 road projects to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 175 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) and NABARD. These include the Drabla link road, Samotha link road, Fatehpur road, Nanan link road, Seru road, Chhatargram link road, Ghater road, Chanjun road, Rundega road, Basdan road, Mangla-Ohi-Bhadari-Kapara road, Mankot road, Malouna-Kaltana road, Rajera-Balli road, and Kariyan-Baijri road.

Inauguration of 200-Bedded Hospital

Following this, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 200-bedded modern hospital building at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba. He stated that this hospital would provide better healthcare facilities to thousands of people from Chamba, Bharmour, Pangi, Churah, Salooni, and surrounding areas, significantly reducing the need for serious patients to travel outside the district for treatment.

Future Projects and Government's Commitment

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the work of expanding the road network in Chamba district is progressing rapidly. He informed that road projects worth Rs 591 crore would commence in the next two to three months. Additionally, the foundation stone for a parking project worth Rs 32 crore was also laid. He emphasised that there is no shortage of funds for development works and that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and the local MLA are making continuous efforts.

Details on Medical College Funding

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, the Chief Minister said that although the foundation stone for the medical college was laid, adequate funds were not provided for its construction. He stated that Congress government in the state has sanctioned Rs 192 crore in the first phase, Rs 70 crore in the second, and Rs 194 crore in the third phase for the construction of the medical college. A meeting has also been organised regarding the arrangement of modern machinery in the hospital.

Announcements for Government Employees

He further announced that a meeting would soon be convened to resolve issues related to the Zila Parishad cadre and that a concrete policy would be formulated for outsourced employees in the future.

Participation in Minjar Fair

The event was attended by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Neeraj Nayyar, former Education Minister Asha Kumari and former Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri. Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will participate as the chief guest in the traditional wrestling matches (Dangal) of the International Minjar Fair. Following this, he will take part in the Minjar immersion procession and will attend the closing ceremony and cultural evening of the Minjar Fair as the chief guest. (ANI)