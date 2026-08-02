Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra wrote to Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, urging his support for the Mekedatu project. He cited severe water stress in Karnataka and called for a cooperative approach to the long-standing Cauvery water dispute.

Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging him to support the Mekedatu project and approach the Cauvery water issue with empathy towards the farmers of Karnataka. The letter comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's scheduled visit to Bengaluru to discuss the Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka BJP's Appeal to Tamil Nadu

In his letter, Vijayendra highlighted the severe water stress in the state, saying, "The Cauvery is a lifeline for crores of people in Bengaluru and several towns across the Cauvery basin. Both Kannadigas and Tamilians living in Karnataka depend on it for their drinking-water needs. At a time when inadequate and erratic monsoons have placed enormous stress on farmers and citizens alike, their concerns cannot be overlooked."

Directly addressing the contentious Mekedatu project, the BJP leader appealed for a spirit of cooperation from the neighbouring state. "I appeal to you to view the Mekedatu project in the spirit of cooperation. It can significantly address Bengaluru's drinking-water requirements without compromising the legitimate water needs of Tamil Nadu. Your support for the project can become a powerful symbol of cooperation between our two states," the letter stated.

Vijayendra expressed hope that the Tamil Nadu CM would take a position that protects the "genuine interests" of Karnataka while respecting those of Tamil Nadu. "As neighbouring states, differences are inevitable. What matters is how we resolve them. I am reminded of the long-standing issue surrounding the Thiruvalluvar statue in Bengaluru, which was eventually resolved through the statesmanship of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ji and the equally magnanimous approach of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. Their maturity demonstrated that even difficult issues can be resolved when the larger interests of our people prevail," he said.

Dispute Background

Concluding his letter, the BJP State President appealed, "Let the Cauvery unite our people, rather than divide them." The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)