On a Gujarat visit, Arvind Kejriwal calls for a pledge to end 'hooliganism' and warns of increased oppression from agencies like ED and CBI. AAP MLA Gopal Italia also accused the BJP of obstructing their event by threatening the venue owner.

Kejriwal Calls for Pledge to End 'Hooliganism'

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at a Regional Booth Worker Conference, which is being held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, called for a pledge to end hooliganism in Gujarat. The former Delhi CM further alleged that whenever elections approach, agencies such as the ED, CBI, and police become active, and he warned that oppression will increase in the coming years. "Gujarat is the land of Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. Today, we all must take a pledge here to end hooliganism in Gujarat... There are still two years left until the elections, and as the elections draw closer, their ED, CBI, and police will come, and the oppression and repression will increase..." said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convener is on a three-day visit to Gujarat.

AAP Alleges BJP Obstructed Event, Accuses Party of 'Dictatorship'

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing a scheduled private event for his party in Gujarat by threatening the plot owner they had booked, leading to the cancellation of the program. He claimed that the BJP was turning to dictatorship in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, Italia stated that today's program was to be attended by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and several party workers, and they have been making efforts to make this event a success.

Detailing their preparations, he said, "We booked a private party plot, even informed the police of the same, and informed the party workers."

Italia further alleged that the BJP pressured the owner not to lend the plot for the program, saying that the latter had "resorted to draconian tactics". "All our arrangements were in place, but since last night, the BJP resorted to its draconian tactics. They threatened the owner of the venue we had booked, against renting it to us."

He shared the alleged copy of the receipt they received after booking the plot as evidence that the interactive program was going to take place. Along with that, Italia announced that a private farmhouse belonging to a party worker has been selected as the new venue for the event, and all discussions will take place there.

Taking his accusations further, he said, "BJP is resorting to dictatorship in Gujarat." (ANI)