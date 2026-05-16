In Gujarat's Morbi district, a man allegedly allowed his landlord and a relative to sexually assault his wife and 13-year-old daughter over unpaid rent of Rs 2,000. The family had moved to the area for work but faced financial distress.

A disturbing case from Gujarat’s Morbi district has sparked outrage after police revealed that a man allegedly allowed his landlord and the landlord’s relative to repeatedly sexually assault his wife and 13-year-old daughter because he was unable to pay monthly rent of Rs 2,000.

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According to reports, the complaint was filed on May 1 by the victims’ mother and grandmother at the Morbi City A Division police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Family Had Moved To Morbi For Work

Police said the family had moved to Morbi around six months ago in search of work and rented a house for Rs 2,000 per month. Investigators stated that the tenant’s business suffered losses and unpaid rent began piling up.

According to the complaint, the landlord allegedly exploited the family’s financial distress. Police further alleged that the husband consented to the abuse, following which the landlord repeatedly assaulted the woman and her daughter, who was reportedly 13 years and 7 months old at the time.

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Authorities said the assaults allegedly took place at the rented house, the landlord’s residence and another location in Tankara. The landlord’s relative has also been accused of sexually assaulting the woman.

Accused Arrested, Others Absconding

Morbi City A Division police inspector Y B Jadeja told TOI that the tenant husband was arrested earlier and is currently in jail. The 55-year-old landlord was produced before a court, taken into one-day custodial interrogation and later sent to judicial custody.

Police said searches are underway for relatives of the landlord who allegedly helped or abetted the crime and are currently absconding. Investigators confirmed that medical examinations of the victims and accused have been completed, while scientific evidence and crime scene documentation have also been collected.

The case has triggered widespread anger online and renewed concerns.

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