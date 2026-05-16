NSUI members protested outside the NTA office following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. They demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several protestors were detained by police after a scuffle broke out.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members held a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of question paper leak, amid heavy security deployment. The NSUI members carried a lock and chain symbolising the shutting down of NTA, held placards and raised slogans criticising NTA, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities and calling for justice for the aspirants. Accusing the Centre and NTA of incompetence, they demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister amid the ongoing probe in the case. Several of these protestors were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out with the protesting members.

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Protestors Demand NTA Ban, Minister's Resignation

Speaking with ANI, one of the protesters called NTA, "National Corruption Agency" and demanded governemnt to "immediately shut it down." Expressing disappointment and grief over the death of aspirants by suicide, allegedly over the cancellation, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Education Minister for accountability and strict action against those guilty. "NSUI is demanding a ban on NTA. This is not the National Testing Agency; it is the 'National Corruption Agency.' We demand the government immediately shut it down because every exam conducted by NTA results in paper leaks. They have a collusive arrangement and just come and say 'sorry' to the youth. Who is responsible for the paper leaks occurring in the country? Today, students are committing suicide; who is responsible for that? I want to ask the Prime Minister how he can sleep while seeing the youth on their funeral pyres. Dharmendra Pradhan should take moral responsibility and resign. We demand a ban on NTA and strict action against the culprits who have ruined students' mental health and driven them to depression and suicide. These chains symbolize the lock we intend to put on NTA's gate," he said.

Meanwhile, another protestor accused the BJP of "all show, no play" and of being "corrupt." He called for a ban on NTA and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. "Modi ji gives speeches saying those who leak papers will be uprooted and removed. Yet, these acts are being committed by BJP workers in Rajasthan, as shown across the media. NSUI is constantly raising its voice. Why is there no action? The BJP government only talks. This agency must be abolished, and the minister must resign. It's his responsibility. Students are ending their lives because of your corrupt administration. You should be ashamed and resign immediately while apologising to all these children," he said.

Another protestor alleged that the BJP is protecting NTA, asserting that the government contains the largest number of "uneducated ministers", reiterating the union's call for a ban on NTA. "The Education Minister belongs to the BJP. Who is protecting NTA? The fault lies entirely with the BJP. Tell me, which government has the most uneducated ministers? It's the BJP. These people don't understand the importance of education. When you have such leadership, paper leaks are inevitable. Their 'trade deals' with students' futures have been exposed. Our demand remains: ban NTA and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," he stated.

Another protester questioned the silence of the government on the situation and said that the students are in depression while the authorities are silent. Reflecting on the hard work of students in preparing for NEET, he called it a "shameful situation" for the country. "Paper leaks are happening repeatedly. Medical exam papers are being sold, and Dharmendra Pradhan remains silent as if in a deep sleep. Millions of students are affected. Whenever students ask questions, they are beaten and chased away. If they can't speak out, who will listen to them? The Prime Minister is silent at home. Many students are frustrated and living in depression because their years of hard work have been ruined. Waiving exam fees is not enough; it doesn't return the years of effort and money spent on coaching. This is a very shameful situation for the country," the protestor said.

Another protestor stated that the cases of NEET paper leaks have become regular, adding that it's the students who bear the price. Calling the incident heartbreaking, the member said that NSUI will not stop until "justice is served." "The BJP government has become a dictatorship. There have been four NEET paper leaks in the last ten years. Think of a poor child who pays massive fees to become a doctor, only to have the exam cancelled. It is heartbreaking. We demand the Education Minister's resignation and a ban on NTA. The involvement of BJP members from Rajasthan is becoming clear; this is the true face of the party. NSUI will not stop until justice is served."

CBI Arrests Kingpin in Paper Leak Case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers. The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune. Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14.

"During these coaching sessions, he dictated questions along with options and correct answers. The questions handwritten by students in their notebooks exactly matched the actual Chemistry paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026," the CBI said.

Kulkarni, who originally belongs to Latur, was arrested in Pune after extensive interrogation, the agency added.

The CBI further said that in the last 24 hours, searches were conducted at several locations across the country and multiple incriminating documents, electronic gadgets and mobile phones were seized. Detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized materials is underway.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry regarding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. (ANI)