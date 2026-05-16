India's NCB has made its first-ever seizure of Captagon, the 'Jihadi Drug', in an operation codenamed 'RAGEPILL'. The haul, worth ₹182 crore and bound for the Middle East, resulted in the arrest of a foreign national.

The Central Government on Friday announced the first ever seizure of the Drug Captagon-also known as the 'Jihadi drug'. In a post on X Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized a consignment of the drug.

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"Modi govt is resolved for a 'Drug-Free India'. Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB," the Home Minister said.

What is Captagon?

Captagon is the common street name historically associated with Fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant drug originally developed in the 1960s for medical treatment of attention disorders and narcolepsy. Owing to its addictive properties and abuse potential, the original pharmaceutical formulation was eventually prohibited internationally. Most illicit Captagon tablets circulating in illegal drug markets are clandestinely manufactured and typically contain combinations of amphetamine, caffeine, methamphetamine, and other synthetic stimulants.

Effects of Captagon Abuse

The drug is widely abused in parts of the Middle East and West Asia for its stimulant and euphoric effects. Captagon consumption is known to produce heightened alertness and energy, suppression of hunger and fatigue, temporary euphoria, prolonged wakefulness, increased confidence and aggression, impaired judgment and impulsive behaviour, and psychological dependence upon repeated use.

The 'Jihadi Drug' Connection

Captagon has frequently been referred to as the "Jihadi Drug" due to repeated allegations and intelligence inputs over the years linking its abuse and trafficking with extremist and conflict-zone networks operating in parts of West Asia. The terminology emerged because the stimulant effects of the drug allegedly enabled users to remain awake for extended periods, suppress fear and exhaustion, increase aggression and risk-taking behaviour, and sustain prolonged combat-like activity under stressful conditions.

Various international investigations and conflict-zone recoveries over the past decade indicated that Captagon tablets were found among armed groups and trafficking syndicates operating in war-affected regions. The enormous profits generated from Captagon trafficking have also reportedly become a significant source of illicit financing for organised criminal and extremist-linked networks in certain regions. Due to its comparatively low production cost and extremely high illicit demand, Captagon is also referred to in some regions as the "Poor Man's Cocaine."

International agencies have identified the Captagon trade as one of the most significant emerging synthetic drug threats in the Middle East, involving clandestine laboratories, precursor chemical diversion, hawala financing, forged trade documentation, maritime trafficking routes, courier networks, and sophisticated concealment mechanisms.

Manufacturing of the drug ceased in the 1980's. However, illegal manufacture has continued, and has recently escalated in the past few years in Europe and the Middle East.

India's Broader Fight Against Drug Cartels

Meanwhile, the Union Government and the Home Ministry remain committed in India's fight against Drugs. On April 28, notorious drug trafficker and Dawood Ibrahim aide Mohammad Salim Dola was extradited to India. This was seen as a major breakthrough under PM Modi's government's mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels Home Minister Shah hailed the arrest saying, "Our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies. Now no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins."

Dola was arrested on April 25 after the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department in coordination with Indian agencies launched a targeted operation to intercept the Indian national. (ANI)