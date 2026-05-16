EaseMyTrip Foundation, in partnership with the ASI, has launched the Savee Cafeteria at Qutub Minar. This initiative aims to improve visitor experience with clean, affordable food, reflecting the growing trend of heritage and experiential tourism.

EaseMyTrip Foundation, the CSR arm of one of the leading travel-tech platforms, EaseMyTrip, has partnered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to introduce Savee Cafeteria within the Qutub Minar premises as part of a visitor experience enhancement initiative.

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The launch event was attended by senior dignitaries, including Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar and Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, alongside officials from the Archaeological Survey of India and representatives from EaseMyTrip Foundation, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts towards strengthening India's heritage tourism ecosystem.

The initiative is aimed at improving the overall visitor experience at one of India's most iconic heritage destinations by providing clean, hygienic, and affordable food facilities while encouraging a more comfortable and engaging tourism experience for travellers.

The initiative comes at a time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in heritage and experiential tourism, with the country recording over 250 crore domestic tourist visits recently. The initiative reflects the growing importance of public-private collaborations in strengthening tourism infrastructure and creating more experience-led heritage destinations across India.

Focus on Experience-Led Heritage Tourism

Ajay Verna, Chief Experience Officer of EaseMyTrip Foundation, noted that travellers today increasingly seek immersive and experience-driven journeys, making visitor infrastructure and comfort essential components of modern tourism.

Qutub Minar, which receives nearly 3 million visitors annually and is among the country's highest-footfall monuments, continues to evolve as a major destination for cultural and heritage tourism.

Through EaseMyTrip Foundation's ongoing collaboration with ASI, the focus remains on creating meaningful experiences that enhance accessibility, engagement, and overall convenience for visitors. The foundation is also exploring additional initiatives, including heritage walks and integrated cultural experiences aimed at increasing visitor engagement and promoting sustainable heritage tourism.

EaseMyTrip Foundation currently supports four heritage monuments under the 'Adopt a Heritage' initiative, including Agra Fort, Khajuraho, Sun Temple, and Qutub Minar.

Commenting on the initiative, Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Today's launch of Savee Cafeteria at Qutub Minar premises marks an important milestone in EaseMyTrip Foundation's partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India to enhance visitor experiences at one of India's most iconic heritage landmarks. We are proud to support this initiative with a focus on making heritage tourism more sustainable, accessible, and experience-led. Savee Cafeteria has been designed to provide visitors with clean, hygienic, and affordable food options, encourage longer engagement at the monument, and contribute to local employment generation. We believe collaborations like these are essential to strengthening India's tourism ecosystem and creating world-class infrastructure around our cultural treasures, while preserving their legacy for future generations."

At a time when experiential and heritage tourism are rapidly growing in India, initiatives like these can play a meaningful role in making our cultural destinations more welcoming, accessible, and globally competitive. (ANI)