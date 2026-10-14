On World Standards Day 2026, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi urged industrialists to focus on quality, international standards, and zero-defect manufacturing to tap global markets, enhancing the 'Make in India' vision and Gujarat's competitiveness.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi urged industrialists to focus on quality and product excellence on the occassion of World Standards Day 2026. He said that entering global markets requires more than just exporting products. Industries must adopt international quality standards and aim for zero-defect manufacturing. He added that quality is reflected not just in a product’s price or brand, but also in its finishing, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Focus on Quality for Market Identity

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, the Deputy Chief Minister said that quality is important in every sector, from daily necessities to industrial products. The quality and finishing of products such as food items, toys and garments help build customer trust. He said local industries can create a strong market identity by improving quality, using attractive packaging and adding value to their products. Better quality and productivity can help industries reach larger markets, and even small improvements in production processes can deliver significant results without requiring major investments.

Connecting SMEs to Global Markets

Sanghavi said that improving quality and following international standards are essential for connecting Gujarat’s startups and small and medium enterprises with global markets. He urged industries to identify shortcomings in their products and production processes and make necessary improvements. He said that Indian products have great opportunities in global markets, which can be achieved through quality and reliability. He expressed confidence that joint efforts by the State Government, organisations such as the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and industries would make Gujarat more competitive globally. He added that teamwork, innovation and a focus on quality would help industries achieve new milestones and strengthen Gujarat’s position in global markets, the release said.

GCCI Pledges Support for Quality Standards

Chairman of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rajesh Gandhi, stated that quality standards play a vital role in the overall development of the industrial and services sectors. Appreciating the work of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), he noted that industries in Gujarat have obtained a large number of certifications, reflecting growing awareness of quality. Drawing on his experience in the ice cream industry, he stated that instead of maintaining different quality standards for exports and the domestic market, every customer should receive products of the same high quality. Adopting stringent, internationally recognised quality standards would enhance the global acceptance of Indian products and give further impetus to the vision of ‘Make in India’. He urged BIS to develop standards aligned with international benchmarks and continuously encourage industries to improve quality.

World Standards Day 2026: Theme and Objectives

At the beginning of the programme, Gujarat Branch Head Ajay Kumar Lal welcomed the dignitaries and attendees, the release noted. Notably, World Standards Day is celebrated every year on October 14. This year’s celebration placed special emphasis on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), which focuses on ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’. The occasion highlighted the objective of raising awareness about the efficient use of energy, the promotion of clean energy and the importance of quality standards. The Bureau of Indian Standards works to promote standardisation and a culture of quality across the country. Through programmes organised on World Standards Day, efforts are made to raise awareness among citizens and the industrial sector about the importance of quality, safety and reliability in products and services. (ANI)