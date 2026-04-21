Authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad are conducting a major encroachment removal drive in the Dhandhuka area, demolishing illegal constructions. The action also targets structures linked to individuals accused in a local murder case.

An extensive encroachment removal drive is being carried out in Dhandhuka area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, with authorities taking action against illegal constructions, including structures linked to individuals accused in a murder case, officials said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The operation is being carried out in Khatkiwad and surrounding areas, where authorities have begun removing identified illegal encroachments after completing legal formalities. The drive is also part of a larger action plan covering stretches along the Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway, from the flyover to Dhandhuka Square.

Details of the Demolition Drive

Dhandhuka Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vidyasagar said that multiple encroachments have been marked and action is being taken in a phased manner. "Today, the administration is removing four illegal encroachments in Khatkiwad. All legal procedures for these four illegal encroachments have been completed. Furthermore, all illegal encroachments along the Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway, from the flyover to Dhandhuka Square, will be removed," he said.

Action Against Murder Accused's Properties

Vidyasagar further added that structures linked to the accused in the Dharmesh Gamara murder case have also been identified for action. "Some encroachments have already been identified on the road surrounding the homes of the accused in the Dharmesh Gamara murder case. We will remove those as well. There are illegal encroachments around their homes. Some illegal encroachments will be removed. The house of the accused will also be removed. The administration removes illegal encroachments as part of its routine activities," he told ANI.

Heavy Security Deployed

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aastha Rana said a strong security arrangement has been put in place during the drive. "Around 400 police personnel are deployed here. Two separate teams have been formed. Fire and ambulance teams are here. Drone patrolling is also being done. In the Dharmesh Gamara murder case, an investigation is underway, and we will take action according to the instructions of the administration," she said.

On demolition action related to the accused Sameer and Rizwan, she added, "We came here to put up notices by the Municipal Corporation and the Chief Officer. Bulldozers were used on the front side of the illegal construction. The Municipal Corporation issued notices to submit evidence."

Authorities said the drive is part of routine enforcement action against illegal encroachments in the region.