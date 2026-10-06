Gujarat is expanding its pilot training ecosystem, with 5 operational FTOs and 5 more under development. The state aims to become a leading aviation training hub, leveraging PPP models to meet the growing demand for an estimated 25,000 pilots.

Gujarat is strengthening its pilot-training ecosystem with five Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) already operational and five more under development, which will take the state’s network to 10 FTOs, as the government seeks to meet the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals, attract private investment and create employment through aviation infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the existing FTOs have trained more than 5,200 aviation students and produced over 3,200 Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders, while more than 200 aspiring pilots are currently undergoing training.

As India’s aviation sector enters a period of rapid expansion, Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is steadily emerging as one of the country’s important centres for pilot training. Recognising this opportunity, the Government of Gujarat has adopted a forward-looking approach to aviation skill development by establishing a robust ecosystem of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across the state.

Meeting the Surge in National Aviation Demand

Through the Civil Aviation Department and Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL), Gujarat is leveraging its aviation infrastructure, favourable flying conditions and investor-friendly policies to position itself as one of India’s leading destinations for pilot training. The state’s strategy revolves around developing Flying Training Organisations through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Under this framework, approximately 1,500 square metres of land at state-owned airports and airstrips are allotted to eligible operators through a transparent bidding process. The initiative aims to develop a skilled aviation workforce, attract private investment, generate employment and position Gujarat as India’s leading aviation training hub.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s civil aviation industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising passenger traffic, the expansion of regional connectivity under the UDAN Scheme and large-scale fleet acquisitions by domestic airlines. Indian carriers have collectively placed orders for nearly 1,700 new aircraft, creating an estimated demand for 25,000 to 30,000 commercial pilots in the coming years.

Gujarat's Growing FTO Ecosystem

Recognising this emerging opportunity, the Government of Gujarat has focused on creating world-class pilot training infrastructure through its Civil Aviation Department and GUJSAIL. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is developing a robust network of Flying Training Organisations through proactive government policies, public-private partnerships and strategic investments in aviation infrastructure to meet the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals. At present, Gujarat has one of the fastest-growing Flying Training Organisation ecosystems in the country.

Operational and Upcoming Training Centres

At present, Gujarat has five operational Flying Training Organisations. Four operate from state-owned airstrips at Mehsana and Amreli, while one functions at Bhavnagar Airport on land allotted by the Airports Authority of India. The operational FTOs include Skynex Aero Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Ray Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Mehsana; Vision Flying Training Institute and Gujarat Flying Club at Amreli; and Dunes Aviation Pvt. Ltd. at Bhavnagar, said Shri K.L. Bachani, Commissioner, Civil Aviation Department, Gujarat.

The state’s aviation ambitions are set to grow further, with five additional Flying Training Organisations under development. These upcoming facilities include Silver Oak Flying Training Institute at Mehsana, Aero Freyr Inc. at Amreli, Adiyogi Enterprise at Mandvi, and Vision Flying Training Institute and JITM Skills Pvt. Ltd. at Ankleshwar. Once operational, Gujarat will have a network of 10 Flying Training Organisations, making it one of India’s largest state-level pilot training ecosystems. Among these institutions, the Gujarat Flying Club, originally established in 1958 at Vadodara Airport, remains one of India’s longest-running Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved flying training institutions.

Strategic Advantages for Aviation Training

Several factors give Gujarat a competitive advantage in aviation training. The state offers favourable flying weather for most of the year, an extensive network of airports and airstrips, availability of state-owned aviation infrastructure, strong industrial and logistics support, excellent road connectivity and an investor-friendly policy environment.

Economic Benefits and Regional Development

Beyond producing pilots, the expanding FTO ecosystem is expected to generate significant economic benefits. Each Flying Training Organisation requires substantial investment in aircraft, simulators, maintenance hangars, fuel infrastructure, classrooms, hostels and administrative facilities. Such investments are expected to strengthen Gujarat’s aviation economy while creating employment opportunities for commercial flying instructors, aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, operations officers, safety professionals, administrative staff and ground support personnel.

The impact will also extend to local economies. Towns such as Mehsana, Amreli, Mandvi and Ankleshwar are expected to benefit from increased demand for hotels, hostels, restaurants, rental housing, transport services, healthcare, banking and retail establishments as students and aviation professionals relocate to these training centres.

The growing network of FTOs is also expected to stimulate allied sectors, including aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), aviation fuel services, flight simulators, aerospace manufacturing, drone pilot training, aviation software and consultancy services. At the same time, greater utilisation of government-owned airports and airstrips will improve infrastructure efficiency while generating long-term revenue through lease premiums, land rentals, aircraft parking, hangar facilities and fuel sales.

Importantly, the availability of quality pilot training within the state can reduce dependence on expensive overseas or out-of-state training, making aviation careers more accessible to aspiring professionals.