Delhi liquor scam: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are probing the Delhi liquor case. Earlier this week, the ED had conducted multiple raids at more than 25 locations in connection with the case, and premises of businessmen dealing in liquor were also searched.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia has been called for questioning at 11 am on October 16, Monday.

Reacting to it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the CBI summon to Sisodia for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case as "Second fight for freedom."

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh's lofty intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendra are today's Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave the poor a hope for a brighter future by giving a good education."

Arvind Kejriwal also added that "Prayers of crores of poor are with them."

The Delhi deputy CM also reacted to the summons and tweeted, "At my house, the CBI carried out raids for 14 hours, nothing was found. My bank locker was searched, but even then nothing was found. They could not find anything in my village."

Meanwhile, the CBI has named 15 people in its FIR, including Sisodia, who handles Delhi's Revenue Department that governs excise collection and liquor policy.

It was in July that Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a probe into the New Excise Policy. That same month, the AAP government withdrew the policy, which had come into force in November last year, and brought private players into liquor trade. The AAP said the policy was for more revenue "but scuttled by the BJP's central government using the Lieutenant Governor".