Arvind Kejriwal names Isudan Gadhvi as Gujarat AAP CM face

'Out of the 16.4 lakh responses provided by the people for AAP's chief ministerial candidate, 73 per cent chose Isudan Gadhvi," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that Isudan Gadhvi would be the party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat. Kejriwal's announcement came a day after the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the Gujarat Election 2022.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said the party had sought people's feedback about the chief ministerial candidate. 'Out of the 16.4 lakh responses, 73 per cent chose Isudan Gadhvi," he said.

Also Read: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

Following his selection as the chief ministerial face of the party, Gadhvi took to Twitter to say: "For having faith in me, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Gujarat for giving such a massive responsibility to a common man like me."

'I promise that by becoming a servant of the people, I will always work for the public interest,' the former television journalist said

Kejriwal said that as was done ahead of the Punjab elections, the party had taken the decision to name the chief ministerial face in Gujarat after getting the opinion of the people. Stating that today is a historic day for Gujarat, the AAP chief said, 'We are going among the people. There was no option in Gujarat for 27 years. But now Gujarat is going towards change. The relationship between BJP and Congress has been there for a long time. Today, Gujarat had got a new option. Aam Aadmi Party is new. This is a new 'engine'. We don't make decisions sitting in the room.'

Countering pre-election surveys, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party government would be formed in Gujarat.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Check full list of constituency-wise polling dates here