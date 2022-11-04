Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

Hoping that his party wins the upcoming Assembly polls, Gadhvi is criss-crossing through the state; he claims he has travelled over 1,00,000 kilometres, campaigning for the AAP.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (November 4) announced party's current national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections 2022.

During the announcement, CM Kejriwal said that Isudan Gadhvi was declared as the CM candidate on the basis of public opinion.

Isudan Gadhvi is the current national joint general secretary of Aam Aadmi Party. He had emerged as one of the contenders in the AAP's chief ministerial candidate race in Gujarat. Before joining the AAP, Gadhvi joined politics on June 14, 2021. Gadhvi was a former TV journalist.

Gadhvi was born in the Dwarka district of Gujarat to a farmer family. After receiving his elementary education from Jamkhambhalia, he graduated in commerce. After this he did Journalism from Gujarat Vidyapeeth in 2005.

During his days as a journalist, Gadhvi worked in a popular Doordarshan show called Yojana and later went on to be the man who exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas in Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters, Gadhvi described himself as Nayak and promised hope and justice for people.

"My show had lakhs of viewers. People gave a lot of love and when the show shifted outdoors from the studio, hundreds of people would gather. Farmers, particularly, saw a messiah in me," Gadhvi had said.

Hoping that his party wins the upcoming Assembly polls, Gadhvi is criss-crossing through the state; he claims he has travelled over 1,00,000 kilometres, campaigning for the AAP.

The Election Commission on Thursday (November 3) announced that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8.