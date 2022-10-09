PM Modi in Gujarat today; he will inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

The Prime Minister's visit assumes significance considering Gujarat is scheduled to go to polls in November-December this year. The BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1998, is putting forth all its resources to win a seventh consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will be unveiling and laying the foundation stones for projects worth crores of Rupees in Mehsana and Bharuch.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will be in Mehsana. After initiating works on multiple projects worth Rs 3,900 crore at Modhera, Prime Minister Modi will be offering prayers at the Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 PM, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 PM.

India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

During his Mehsana visit, Prime Minister Modi will declare village Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village. The first-of-its-kind project is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to bring solar power to the sun-temple town of Modhera. The project involved setting up a ground-mounted solar power plant and over 1300 roof-mounted solar systems over government and residential buildings. All the roof-mounted systems were integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The project is expected to demonstrate how people at the grassroots can be empowered by India's renewable energy prowess.

Projects worth Rs 3900 crore

During his visit, the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for the following projects:

* Four-laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya

* Water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka

* New automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy

* Redevelopment and reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana

* Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will also be dedicating to the nation the following projects:

* Gauge Conversion of Sabarmati-Jagudan segment of Ahmedabad-Mehsana Gauge Conversion project

* ONGC's Nandasan Geological oil production project

* Sujalam Sufalam Canal from Kherava to Shingoda Lake

* Dharoi Dam-based Vadnagar Kheralu and Dharoi Group Reform Scheme

* Project of four-laning of a section of Bechraji Modhera-Chanasma state highway

* Project to expand a section of Unja-Dasaj Upera Ladol (Bhankhar Approach Road)

* New building of Regional Training Centre, Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Mehsana

* Projection Mapping at Sun Temple at Modhera

