Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are there no human rights for those hit by stones? asks Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi

    Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured after a mob comprising members of the Muslim community allegedly hurled stones at the garba dance event organised as part of Navratri celebrations at Undhela on Monday night. The attackers objected to the event being organised near a mosque.

    Are there no human rights for those hit by stones? asks Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Amid a row over an incident in which some police personnel publicly flogged a few Muslim men accused of stone-pelting in Gujarat, state minister Harsh Sanghavi has asked whether humanity existed only for the stone-pelters and if there were no human rights for those hit by stones.

    The police had flogged the minority community members after they allegedly hurled stones at garba dance participants at Undhela village in Kheda district earlier this week.

    Also read: PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know

    Videos of some police personnel flogging them with a baton had surfaced on social media, after which a probe was ordered into the incident. The police on Friday arrested five more persons for their alleged involvement in the stone-pelting incident, taking the number of those held so far in the case to 18.

    The case is now also being investigated from the angle of criminal conspiracy, a police official said. Sanghavi, while speaking at an event held here on Friday, said, "I do not understand whether humanity is only for those pelting stones? Aren't there any human rights for those children and women who are hit by stones on their heads? Shouldn't they have human rights?"

    The Minister of State for Home also asked the gathering if garba should not be performed by people at public places.

    Also read: Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    "Do those pelting stones have a religion? Shouldn't there be human rights for those hit by stones? Then why every time the issue of human rights is raised in favour of those hurling stones? This is a point to be considered," he asked.

    Meanwhile, Dhruvraj Chudasama, inspector of Special Operations Group (SOG) investigating the case, said the police are probing the case from a criminal conspiracy angle on the part of the minority community.

    In the first information report (FIR) registered in this connection, which mentions the names of 43 persons, the police have added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120 (B) that pertains to criminal conspiracy, he said. The five accused held on Friday were remanded in judicial custody by a local court on Saturday.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi says 'No intention of making Hindi alone national language'

    "There are 43 accused who have been identified in the FIR, out of which 18 have been arrested so far as we have held five more accused in the case," Chudasama said.

    As per the memorandum, the FIR against the Muslim members of the community has named those as accused who were "innocent".

    The incident of flogging was carried out by the local crime branch officials under the pressure of local political leaders and sarpanch. Videos of the incident were shared on social media as part of the conspiracy, alleged the lawyers under the banner 'All India Lawyers Council' in their memorandum.

    Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured after a mob comprising members of the Muslim community allegedly hurled stones at the garba dance event organised as part of Navratri celebrations at Undhela on Monday night. The attackers objected to the event being organised near a mosque.

    The next day, videos surfaced purportedly showing police personnel publicly flogging three of the 13 accused arrested in the stone pelting case with a baton by holding them against an electric pole at an intersection in the village. Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia has ordered the probe into the incident of flogging.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders AJR

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa Sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders

    Delhi hospitals witness spike in typhoid, respiratory illness; here's what expert said - adt

    Delhi hospitals witness spike in typhoid, respiratory illness; here's what expert said

    PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know

    Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi says 'No intention of making Hindi alone national language' AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi says 'No intention of making Hindi alone national language'

    There s nothing: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar defends Lalu Yadav after CBI's charge sheet in alleged land-for-jobs scam

    There's nothing in the case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Lalu Yadav after CBI's charge sheet

    Recent Stories

    billiards Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur snt

    Ace India cueist Pankaj Advani pockets world title number 25 in Kuala Lumpur

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating - adt

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders AJR

    'Indian culture': Himata Biswa Sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in legal soup plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram Hanuman drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in legal soup; plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara voluptuous body stunned in black outfits bikini snt

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara stunned in black outfits

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon